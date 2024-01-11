Mastering Prioritization: Strategies for Effective Product Management

Too Long; Didn't Read

In this article, we'll explore proven prioritisation techniques that can help product managers and teams make informed decisions. Each method offers unique insights into product development. The MoSCoW method sorts features into must-haves and nice-to-haves. The Kano Model focuses on customer satisfaction. The Eisenhower Matrix balances urgency and importance. These methods together form a toolkit helping product teams handle challenges, allocate resources wisely, and create products that connect with their audience.