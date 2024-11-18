ReadWrite
Mastering Motion Dynamics in Animation with Temporal Transformersby@modeltuning

Mastering Motion Dynamics in Animation with Temporal Transformers

by Model TuningNovember 18th, 2024
AnimateDiff uses a temporal Transformer-based motion module to model motion dynamics in animation, reshaping 2D diffusion models for video generation while maintaining frame consistency.
Authors:

(1) Yuwei Guo, The Chinese University of Hong Kong;

(2) Ceyuan Yang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with Corresponding Author;

(3) Anyi Rao, Stanford University;

(4) Zhengyang Liang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(5) Yaohui Wang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(6) Yu Qiao, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(7) Maneesh Agrawala, Stanford University;

(8) Dahua Lin, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(9) Bo Dai, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Work Related

3 Preliminary

  1. AnimateDiff

4.1 Alleviate Negative Effects from Training Data with Domain Adapter

4.2 Learn Motion Priors with Motion Module

4.3 Adapt to New Motion Patterns with MotionLora

4.4 AnimateDiff in Practice

5 Experiments and 5.1 Qualitative Results

5.2 Qualitative Comparison

5.3 Ablative Study

5.4 Controllable Generation

6 Conclusion

7 Ethics Statement

8 Reproducibility Statement, Acknowledgement and References

4.2 LEARN MOTION PRIORS WITH MOTION MODULE

To model motion dynamics along the temporal dimension on top of a pre-trained T2I, we must 1) inflate the 2-dimensional diffusion model to deal with 3-dimensional video data and 2) design a sub-module to enable efficient information exchange along the temporal axis.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


