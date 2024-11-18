ReadWrite
Bridging Domain Gaps with a Domain Adapter for Higher-Quality Animationby@modeltuning

Bridging Domain Gaps with a Domain Adapter for Higher-Quality Animation

by Model TuningNovember 18th, 2024
To bridge the quality gap between high-quality image datasets and lower-quality video datasets, a domain adapter using LoRA reduces negative effects during training, preserving the base T2I's visual quality.
Authors:

(1) Yuwei Guo, The Chinese University of Hong Kong;

(2) Ceyuan Yang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with Corresponding Author;

(3) Anyi Rao, Stanford University;

(4) Zhengyang Liang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(5) Yaohui Wang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(6) Yu Qiao, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(7) Maneesh Agrawala, Stanford University;

(8) Dahua Lin, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(9) Bo Dai, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Work Related

3 Preliminary

  1. AnimateDiff

4.1 Alleviate Negative Effects from Training Data with Domain Adapter

4.2 Learn Motion Priors with Motion Module

4.3 Adapt to New Motion Patterns with MotionLora

4.4 AnimateDiff in Practice

5 Experiments and 5.1 Qualitative Results

5.2 Qualitative Comparison

5.3 Ablative Study

5.4 Controllable Generation

6 Conclusion

7 Ethics Statement

8 Reproducibility Statement, Acknowledgement and References

4.1 ALLEVIATE NEGATIVE EFFECTS FROM TRAINING DATA WITH DOMAIN ADAPTER

Due to the difficulty in collection, the visual quality of publicly available video training datasets is much lower than their image counterparts. For example, the contents of the video dataset WebVid (Bain et al., 2021) are mostly real-world recordings, whereas the image dataset LAIONAesthetic (Schuhmann et al., 2022) contains higher-quality contents, including artistic paintings and professional photography. Moreover, when treated individually as images, each video frame can contain motion blur, compression artifacts, and watermarks. Therefore, there is a non-negligible quality domain gap between the high-quality image dataset used to train the base T2I and the target video dataset we use for learning the motion priors. We argue that such a gap can limit the quality of the animation generation pipeline when trained directly on the raw video data.

Figure 3: Training pipeline of AnimateDiff. AnimateDiff consists of three training stages for the corresponding component modules. Firstly, a domain adapter (Sec. 4.1) is trained to alleviate the negative effects caused by training videos. Secondly, a motion module (Sec. 4.2) is inserted and trained on videos to learn general motion priors. Lastly, MotionLoRA (Sec. 4.3) is trained on a few reference videos to adapt the pre-trained motion module to new motion patterns.

To avoid learning this quality discrepancy as part of our motion module and preserve the knowledge of the base T2I, we propose to fit the domain information to a separate network, dubbed as domain adapter. We drop the domain adapter at inference time and show that this practice helps reduce the negative effects caused by the domain gap mentioned above. We implement the domain adapter layers with LoRA (Hu et al., 2021) and insert them into the self-/cross-attention layers in the base T2I, as shown in Fig. 3. Take query (Q) projection as an example. The internal feature z after projection becomes


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


