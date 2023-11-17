Mastering Debouncing Using JavaScript Basics and React Hooks

Introduction In our daily surfing of the web, we’ve encountered dynamic web features like auto-complete search boxes (as in Google), drag-and-drop functionality, and smooth scrolling effects. These seamless interactions often rely on techniques like and to ensure a smooth user experience. These techniques are crucial for handling tasks like API calls, scrolling effects, etc., In this article, we will look into implementing the debounce functionality in JavaScript and later convert it into a reusable hook in . debouncing throttling React What is Debouncing? Debouncing is a technique used in web development to control the rate at which a particular function or action is triggered in response to an event, typically user input or some form of interaction. It ensures that the function is only executed once after a specified period of inactivity following the event, even if the event itself occurs multiple times in quick succession. Why Debouncing? Let’s consider a scenario of a social media application where you need to find your friend named John, and you need to see the results in real time without pressing any button. So whenever you enter a character in the search bar, an API call will be fired to fetch the friend list. But we don’t want that to happen as the API calls to the server are costly, and we need to optimize it for efficient usage of the backend resources. To solve this, debounce comes in handy. We will implement the debounce functionality in such a way that the API call won’t be fired until a certain time has elapsed since the last input. Debouncing can also be used in tasks like handling scroll events or preventing excessive form submissions. Debouncing in JavaScript In this section, we will see how to implement the debouncing functionality in JavaScript. We know the function in JavaScript will execute a callback after a certain delay. For Debouncing, we will make use of the as it would be a good fit. As we know, takes in 2 parameters, the callback function and the delay. It returns a value which is the of the corresponding . As and when the user is typing, we will make sure to clear the timeout function so the callback function won’t be fired until there is no input from the user for the duration of the delay. setTimeout setTimeout setTimeout id setTimeout const debounce = (cbFn, delay = 500) => {\n let timeoutId;\n return (...args) => {\n clearTimeout(timeoutId);\n timeoutId = setTimeout(() => {\n cbFn(...args);\n }, delay);\n };\n}; In the above, the function takes in the as the first parameter and the delay as the second parameter with a default value of 500ms. It returns a function that can be called further in our application. When called, the function will clear any previously set timeout and create a brand-new function with the desired delay. When there is no input from the user for the desired delay, the callback function will be executed. debounce cbFn setTimeout To see the debouncing functionality in action, let’s create a simple input and add the debouncing functionality to it. Create and add the following content. index.html <!DOCTYPE html>\n<html lang="en">\n<head>\n <meta charset="UTF-8">\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">\n <title>Debounce</title>\n</head>\n<body>\n <input type="text">\n <p>The entered value will appear below when there is no input for 1 second</p>\n <div>Entered Value:</div>\n <script src="script.js"></script>\n</body>\n</html> Now add the in the file. JavaScript script.js const input = document.querySelector("input");\nconst div = document.querySelector("div");\n\nconst debounce = (cbFn, delay = 500) => {\n let timeoutId;\n return (...args) => {\n clearTimeout(timeoutId);\n timeoutId = setTimeout(() => {\n cbFn(...args);\n }, delay);\n };\n};\nconst callDebouncedFunction = debounce((args) => {\n div.innerText = `Entered Value: ${args}`;\n}, 1000);\ninput.addEventListener("input", (e) => {\n callDebouncedFunction(e.target.value);\n}); Here, we have created a simple input field and a element and a element that shows the entered input value. In the file, we have added an event listener to the field. We have created a by invoking the function and passing in a callback function that updates the element's text content with the entered value. The debounce delay is set to 1000 milliseconds (1 second) in this case. So the will be updated only when there is no input from the user for 1 second. <p> <div> script.js input callDebouncedFunction debounce div div Check the demo for the above in . Codepen Implementing Debouncing in React Now, let’s move on to implementing the debouncing functionality in React. Bootstrap a basic react app using Vite using the below command. # npm\nnpm create vite@latest react-debounce -- --template react\n\n# Yarn\nyarn create vite react-debounce -- --template react Once the above step is done, Run the below commands to start the local dev server. # npm\nnpm install\nnpm run dev\n\n# yarn\nyarn\nyarn dev Let’s implement the debouncing functionality in React. In the file add the following content. App.jsx import { useState } from "react";\n\nexport default function App() {\n const [debouncedValue, setDebouncedValue] = useState("");\n\n const debounce = (cbFn, delay = 250) => {\n let timeoutId;\n return (...args) => {\n clearTimeout(timeoutId);\n timeoutId = setTimeout(() => {\n cbFn(...args);\n }, delay);\n };\n };\n\n const handleChange = debounce((v) => {\n setDebouncedValue(v);\n }, 1000);\n\n return (\n <div style={{ display: "flex", gap: "5px", flexDirection: "column" }}>\n <input type="text" onChange={(e) => handleChange(e.target.value)} />\n <p style={{ fontSize: "24px" }}>\n The entered value will appear below when there is no input for 1 second\n </p>\n <p style={{ fontSize: "24px" }}>\n Debounced Value:{" "}\n <span style={{ fontWeight: "bold" }}>{debouncedValue}</span>\n </p>\n </div>\n );\n} Similar to the vanilla implementation, we have created an field. input We use the hook to manage the . This state is displayed as the result after debouncing. useState debouncedValue We have defined the function and a which calls the function. The method is attached to the of the field. The delay is set to This ensures that the state updates only when you've paused for a second, avoiding constant updates. debounce hanldeChange debounce handleChange onChange input debounce 1000ms. The Custom Debounce Hook In React, custom hooks are your superpower for encapsulating and reusing functionality across components. In this section, we will implement the custom hook. useDebounce Create the file and add the below content. useDebounce.jsx import { useEffect, useState } from "react";\n\nexport default function useDebounce(value, delay = 250) {\n const [debouncedValue, setDebouncedValue] = useState("");\n\n useEffect(() => {\n const timeoutId = setTimeout(() => setDebouncedValue(value), delay);\n return () => {\n clearTimeout(timeoutId);\n };\n }, [value, delay]);\n\n return debouncedValue;\n} The custom hook takes two parameters: the value we want to debounce ( ) and an optional delay time ( ) in milliseconds with a default value of . Inside the hook, we are making use of to manage the state of the debounced value. In the 's body, we set the timer using to update the debounced value after the delay. This will run whenever one of the values of the dependency array ( and ) changes. In the 's cleanup function, we clear the previous timers if the or changes before the timer completes, preventing multiple quick updates. This ensures that the value is only updated once the user has paused their input for the desired delay. useDebounce value delay 250ms useState useEffect setTimeout value delay useEffect value delay Let’s integrate this hook into the component. App import { useState } from "react";\nimport useDebounce from "./useDebounce";\n\nexport default function App() {\n const [value, setValue] = useState("");\n const debouncedValue = useDebounce(value, 1000);\n\n return (\n <div style={{ display: "flex", gap: "5px", flexDirection: "column" }}>\n <input\n type="text"\n value={value}\n onChange={(e) => {\n setValue(e.target.value);\n }}\n />\n <p style={{ fontSize: "24px" }}>\n The entered value will appear below when there is no input for 1 second\n </p>\n <p style={{ fontSize: "24px" }}>\n Debounced Value:{" "}\n <span style={{ fontWeight: "bold" }}>{debouncedValue}</span>\n </p>\n </div>\n );\n} We have defined a state variable called to manage the element. We are passing this state to the hook and also passing the delay of one second. That’s it; we have implemented the debouncing functionality. To see this in action, check the here. value input useDebounce codesandbox Conclusion In this article, we have seen the basic definition of debouncing and its implementation in vanilla JS. Also, we have converted that into a reusable react hook which can be reused across the components. This functionality can be applied in many use cases like and any use case where you need to delay an action for a desired time. You can take this approach and integrate it into your applications. Thanks for Reading. Real-Time searching, Input validation, , Infinite scrolling Also published . here