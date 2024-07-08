Mastering Contexts in Go

In Go, Contexts provide a standard way to pass metadata and control signals between goroutines. They are mainly used to manage task execution time, data passing, and operation cancellation. This article covers different types of contexts in Go and examples of how to use them. Introduction to Contexts Contexts in Go are represented by the context.Context interface, which includes methods for getting deadlines, cancellation, values, and done channels. The primary package for working with contexts is context. package context\n\ntype Context interface {\n Deadline() (deadline time.Time, ok bool)\n Done() <-chan struct{}\n Err() error\n Value(key interface{}) interface{}\n} Context types There are four main functions to create contexts: context.Background(): Returns an empty context. It is usually used as the root context for the entire application.\ncontext.TODO(): Returns a context that can be used when a context is required but not yet defined. It signals that the context needs further work.\ncontext.WithCancel(parent Context): Returns a derived context that can be canceled by calling the cancel function.\ncontext.WithDeadline(parent Context, d time.Time): Returns a derived context that automatically cancels at a specified time (deadline).\ncontext.WithTimeout(parent Context, timeout time.Duration): Similar to the WithDeadline, but the deadline is set by a duration.\ncontext.WithValue(parent Context, key, val interface{}): Returns a derived context that contains a key-value pair. Contexts in Action Context with Cancellation A context with cancellation is useful when you need to stop a goroutine based on an event. package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(2 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation canceled")\n }\n }()\n \n // try to change this value to 3 and execute again\n time.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n cancel()\n time.Sleep(2 * time.Second)\n} Context with Timeout This context automatically cancels after a specified duration. package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 2*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(3 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation timed out")\n }\n }()\n \n // try to change this value to 2 and execute again\n time.Sleep(4 * time.Second)\n} Context with Deadline A context with a deadline is similar to a context with a timeout, but the time is set as a specific value. package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n // try to change this value to 3 and execute again\n deadline := time.Now().Add(2 * time.Second)\n ctx, cancel := context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), deadline)\n defer cancel()\n \n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(3 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation reached deadline")\n }\n }()\n \n time.Sleep(4 * time.Second)\n} Context with Values Contexts can store arbitrary data as key-value pairs. This is useful for passing parameters and settings to handlers. package main\n\nimport (\n\t"context"\n\t"fmt"\n\t"time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n\tctx := context.WithValue(context.Background(), "key", "value")\n\n\tgo func(ctx context.Context) {\n\t\tif v := ctx.Value("key"); v != nil {\n\t\t\tfmt.Println("Value found:", v)\n\t\t} else {\n\t\t\tfmt.Println("No value found")\n\t\t}\n\t}(ctx)\n\n\ttime.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n} Applying Contexts Contexts are widely used in various parts of Go applications, including network servers, databases, and client requests. They help properly manage task execution time, cancel unnecessary operations, and pass data between goroutines. Using in HTTP Servers package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "net/http"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc handler(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n ctx := r.Context()\n select {\n case <-time.After(5 * time.Second):\n fmt.Fprintf(w, "Request processed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Fprintf(w, "Request canceled")\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n http.HandleFunc("/", handler)\n http.ListenAndServe(":8080", nil)\n} This code sets up an HTTP server that handles requests with a context-aware handler. It either completes after 5 seconds or responds if the request is canceled. Using in Databases package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "database/sql"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n\n _ "github.com/go-sql-driver/mysql"\n)\n\nfunc queryDatabase(ctx context.Context, db *sql.DB) {\n query := "SELECT sleep(5)"\n rows, err := db.QueryContext(ctx, query)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Query error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer rows.Close()\n\n for rows.Next() {\n var result string\n if err := rows.Scan(&result); err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Scan error:", err)\n return\n }\n fmt.Println("Result:", result)\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n db, err := sql.Open("mysql", "user:password@tcp(localhost:3306)/dbname")\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Database connection error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer db.Close()\n\n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 3*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n queryDatabase(ctx, db)\n} Here we connect to a MySQL database and execute a query with a context timeout of 3 seconds. If the query takes longer, it is canceled, and an error message is printed. Using in Goroutines package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc worker(ctx context.Context, id int) {\n for {\n select {\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Printf("Worker %d stopped\\n", id)\n return\n case <-time.After(1 * time.Second):\n fmt.Printf("Worker %d working\\n", id)\n }\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n\n for i := 1; i <= 3; i++ {\n go worker(ctx, i)\n }\n\n time.Sleep(3 * time.Second)\n cancel()\n time.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n} In this example, the code spawns three worker goroutines that print status messages every second. The workers stop when the main function cancels the context after 3 seconds. Using in an API request with a deadline package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "net/http"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc fetchAPI(ctx context.Context, url string) {\n req, err := http.NewRequestWithContext(ctx, "GET", url, nil)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Request creation error:", err)\n return\n }\n\n client := &http.Client{}\n resp, err := client.Do(req)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Request error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer resp.Body.Close()\n\n if resp.StatusCode == http.StatusOK {\n fmt.Println("API request succeeded")\n } else {\n fmt.Println("API request failed with status:", resp.StatusCode)\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), time.Now().Add(2*time.Second))\n defer cancel()\n\n fetchAPI(ctx, "http://example.com/api")\n} This example demonstrates making an API request with a 2-second deadline. If the request is not completed within this timeframe, it is canceled, ensuring that the program does not wait indefinitely. Conclusion Contexts in Go are a powerful tool for managing execution time, cancellation, and data passing between goroutines. Using contexts correctly helps avoid resource leaks, ensures timely task completion, and improves code structure and readability. Various types of contexts, such as those with cancellation, timeout, deadline, and values, provide flexible task management in Go applications. In Go , Contexts provide a standard way to pass metadata and control signals between goroutines. They are mainly used to manage task execution time, data passing, and operation cancellation. This article covers different types of contexts in Go and examples of how to use them. Go Contexts Introduction to Contexts Contexts in Go are represented by the context.Context interface, which includes methods for getting deadlines , cancellation , values , and done channels. The primary package for working with contexts is context . context.Context deadlines cancellation values done context package context\n\ntype Context interface {\n Deadline() (deadline time.Time, ok bool)\n Done() <-chan struct{}\n Err() error\n Value(key interface{}) interface{}\n} package context\n\ntype Context interface {\n Deadline() (deadline time.Time, ok bool)\n Done() <-chan struct{}\n Err() error\n Value(key interface{}) interface{}\n} Context types There are four main functions to create contexts: context.Background(): Returns an empty context. It is usually used as the root context for the entire application. context.TODO(): Returns a context that can be used when a context is required but not yet defined. It signals that the context needs further work. context.WithCancel(parent Context): Returns a derived context that can be canceled by calling the cancel function. context.WithDeadline(parent Context, d time.Time): Returns a derived context that automatically cancels at a specified time (deadline). context.WithTimeout(parent Context, timeout time.Duration): Similar to the WithDeadline, but the deadline is set by a duration. context.WithValue(parent Context, key, val interface{}): Returns a derived context that contains a key-value pair. context.Background() : Returns an empty context. It is usually used as the root context for the entire application. context.Background() context.TODO() : Returns a context that can be used when a context is required but not yet defined. It signals that the context needs further work. context.TODO() context.WithCancel(parent Context) : Returns a derived context that can be canceled by calling the cancel function. context.WithCancel(parent Context) context.WithDeadline(parent Context, d time.Time) : Returns a derived context that automatically cancels at a specified time (deadline). context.WithDeadline(parent Context, d time.Time) context.WithTimeout(parent Context, timeout time.Duration) : Similar to the WithDeadline , but the deadline is set by a duration. context.WithTimeout(parent Context, timeout time.Duration) WithDeadline context.WithValue(parent Context, key, val interface{}) : Returns a derived context that contains a key-value pair. context.WithValue(parent Context, key, val interface{}) Contexts in Action Context with Cancellation A context with cancellation is useful when you need to stop a goroutine based on an event. package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(2 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation canceled")\n }\n }()\n \n // try to change this value to 3 and execute again\n time.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n cancel()\n time.Sleep(2 * time.Second)\n} package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(2 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation canceled")\n }\n }()\n \n // try to change this value to 3 and execute again\n time.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n cancel()\n time.Sleep(2 * time.Second)\n} Context with Timeout This context automatically cancels after a specified duration. package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 2*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(3 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation timed out")\n }\n }()\n \n // try to change this value to 2 and execute again\n time.Sleep(4 * time.Second)\n} package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 2*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(3 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation timed out")\n }\n }()\n \n // try to change this value to 2 and execute again\n time.Sleep(4 * time.Second)\n} Context with Deadline A context with a deadline is similar to a context with a timeout, but the time is set as a specific value. package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n // try to change this value to 3 and execute again\n deadline := time.Now().Add(2 * time.Second)\n ctx, cancel := context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), deadline)\n defer cancel()\n \n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(3 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation reached deadline")\n }\n }()\n \n time.Sleep(4 * time.Second)\n} package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n // try to change this value to 3 and execute again\n deadline := time.Now().Add(2 * time.Second)\n ctx, cancel := context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), deadline)\n defer cancel()\n \n go func() {\n select {\n case <-time.After(3 * time.Second):\n fmt.Println("Operation completed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Println("Operation reached deadline")\n }\n }()\n \n time.Sleep(4 * time.Second)\n} Context with Values Contexts can store arbitrary data as key-value pairs. This is useful for passing parameters and settings to handlers. package main\n\nimport (\n\t"context"\n\t"fmt"\n\t"time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n\tctx := context.WithValue(context.Background(), "key", "value")\n\n\tgo func(ctx context.Context) {\n\t\tif v := ctx.Value("key"); v != nil {\n\t\t\tfmt.Println("Value found:", v)\n\t\t} else {\n\t\t\tfmt.Println("No value found")\n\t\t}\n\t}(ctx)\n\n\ttime.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n} package main\n\nimport (\n\t"context"\n\t"fmt"\n\t"time"\n)\n\nfunc main() {\n\tctx := context.WithValue(context.Background(), "key", "value")\n\n\tgo func(ctx context.Context) {\n\t\tif v := ctx.Value("key"); v != nil {\n\t\t\tfmt.Println("Value found:", v)\n\t\t} else {\n\t\t\tfmt.Println("No value found")\n\t\t}\n\t}(ctx)\n\n\ttime.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n} Applying Contexts Contexts are widely used in various parts of Go applications, including network servers, databases, and client requests. They help properly manage task execution time, cancel unnecessary operations, and pass data between goroutines. Using in HTTP Servers package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "net/http"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc handler(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n ctx := r.Context()\n select {\n case <-time.After(5 * time.Second):\n fmt.Fprintf(w, "Request processed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Fprintf(w, "Request canceled")\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n http.HandleFunc("/", handler)\n http.ListenAndServe(":8080", nil)\n} package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "net/http"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc handler(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n ctx := r.Context()\n select {\n case <-time.After(5 * time.Second):\n fmt.Fprintf(w, "Request processed")\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Fprintf(w, "Request canceled")\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n http.HandleFunc("/", handler)\n http.ListenAndServe(":8080", nil)\n} This code sets up an HTTP server that handles requests with a context-aware handler. It either completes after 5 seconds or responds if the request is canceled. Using in Databases package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "database/sql"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n\n _ "github.com/go-sql-driver/mysql"\n)\n\nfunc queryDatabase(ctx context.Context, db *sql.DB) {\n query := "SELECT sleep(5)"\n rows, err := db.QueryContext(ctx, query)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Query error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer rows.Close()\n\n for rows.Next() {\n var result string\n if err := rows.Scan(&result); err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Scan error:", err)\n return\n }\n fmt.Println("Result:", result)\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n db, err := sql.Open("mysql", "user:password@tcp(localhost:3306)/dbname")\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Database connection error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer db.Close()\n\n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 3*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n queryDatabase(ctx, db)\n} package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "database/sql"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n\n _ "github.com/go-sql-driver/mysql"\n)\n\nfunc queryDatabase(ctx context.Context, db *sql.DB) {\n query := "SELECT sleep(5)"\n rows, err := db.QueryContext(ctx, query)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Query error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer rows.Close()\n\n for rows.Next() {\n var result string\n if err := rows.Scan(&result); err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Scan error:", err)\n return\n }\n fmt.Println("Result:", result)\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n db, err := sql.Open("mysql", "user:password@tcp(localhost:3306)/dbname")\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Database connection error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer db.Close()\n\n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 3*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n queryDatabase(ctx, db)\n} Here we connect to a MySQL database and execute a query with a context timeout of 3 seconds. If the query takes longer, it is canceled, and an error message is printed. Using in Goroutines package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc worker(ctx context.Context, id int) {\n for {\n select {\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Printf("Worker %d stopped\\n", id)\n return\n case <-time.After(1 * time.Second):\n fmt.Printf("Worker %d working\\n", id)\n }\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n\n for i := 1; i <= 3; i++ {\n go worker(ctx, i)\n }\n\n time.Sleep(3 * time.Second)\n cancel()\n time.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n} package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc worker(ctx context.Context, id int) {\n for {\n select {\n case <-ctx.Done():\n fmt.Printf("Worker %d stopped\\n", id)\n return\n case <-time.After(1 * time.Second):\n fmt.Printf("Worker %d working\\n", id)\n }\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n\n for i := 1; i <= 3; i++ {\n go worker(ctx, i)\n }\n\n time.Sleep(3 * time.Second)\n cancel()\n time.Sleep(1 * time.Second)\n} In this example, the code spawns three worker goroutines that print status messages every second. The workers stop when the main function cancels the context after 3 seconds. Using in an API request with a deadline Using in an API request with a deadline package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "net/http"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc fetchAPI(ctx context.Context, url string) {\n req, err := http.NewRequestWithContext(ctx, "GET", url, nil)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Request creation error:", err)\n return\n }\n\n client := &http.Client{}\n resp, err := client.Do(req)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Request error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer resp.Body.Close()\n\n if resp.StatusCode == http.StatusOK {\n fmt.Println("API request succeeded")\n } else {\n fmt.Println("API request failed with status:", resp.StatusCode)\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), time.Now().Add(2*time.Second))\n defer cancel()\n\n fetchAPI(ctx, "http://example.com/api")\n} package main\n\nimport (\n "context"\n "fmt"\n "net/http"\n "time"\n)\n\nfunc fetchAPI(ctx context.Context, url string) {\n req, err := http.NewRequestWithContext(ctx, "GET", url, nil)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Request creation error:", err)\n return\n }\n\n client := &http.Client{}\n resp, err := client.Do(req)\n if err != nil {\n fmt.Println("Request error:", err)\n return\n }\n defer resp.Body.Close()\n\n if resp.StatusCode == http.StatusOK {\n fmt.Println("API request succeeded")\n } else {\n fmt.Println("API request failed with status:", resp.StatusCode)\n }\n}\n\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), time.Now().Add(2*time.Second))\n defer cancel()\n\n fetchAPI(ctx, "http://example.com/api")\n} This example demonstrates making an API request with a 2-second deadline. If the request is not completed within this timeframe, it is canceled, ensuring that the program does not wait indefinitely. Conclusion Contexts in Go are a powerful tool for managing execution time, cancellation, and data passing between goroutines. Using contexts correctly helps avoid resource leaks, ensures timely task completion, and improves code structure and readability. Various types of contexts, such as those with cancellation, timeout, deadline, and values, provide flexible task management in Go applications.