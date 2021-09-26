Marketing Centric Idea Evaluation Process for Startups

Many startup product designers fall into the trap of endless innovation without considering the required marketing efforts. A product designer should identify a market opportunity and develop a solution for the identified problem. The boldest level of marketing occurs when a company introduces a product or service that nobody asked for and often could not even conceive of. Pure innovation usually faces no direct competition, but it can change the market dramatically. It has enormous growth potential. It would be interesting for editors to publish articles about these ideas for free.