MariaDB + Phpmyadmin + Docker: Running Local Database

MariaDB + Phpmyadmin + Docker: Running Local Database

Igor Fomin

Full stack web developer, tech lead, project manager

I will get MariaDB and Phpmyadmin running in a docker container. I will reuse folder setup and all files from previous recipe - 02.
Source files can be found here:
https://github.com/ikknd/docker-study in folder recipe-03

1. Modify docker-compose.yml file

version: "3.7"

services:

  web:
    image: nginx:1.17
    ports:
      - 80:80
    volumes:
      - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/php:/var/www/myapp
      - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf
    depends_on:
      - php
      - mariadb

  php:
    image: php:7.2-fpm
    volumes:
      - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/php:/var/www/myapp
      - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/php.ini:/usr/local/etc/php/php.ini
    depends_on:
      - mariadb

  mariadb:
    image: mariadb:10.4
    restart: always
    volumes:
      - mariadb-data:/var/lib/mysql
    environment:
      MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: qwerty

  phpmyadmin:
    image: phpmyadmin/phpmyadmin:latest
    ports:
      - 8000:80
    environment:
      - PMA_ARBITRARY=1
      - PMA_HOST=mariadb
    depends_on:
      - mariadb

volumes:
  mariadb-data:
Here I do several things:
  • create volume - 
    mariadb-data
    . This is where all db data will be stored, even if container is restarted, data will be there.
  • environment variable 
    MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: qwerty
    - sets root password for mariadb container.
  • environment variable 
    PMA_ARBITRARY=1
    - adds "server" input field to phpmyadmin login page (this way you can use this phpmyadmin with an external MySQL DB, and not just this local setup)
  • environment variable 
    PMA_HOST=mariadb
    - told phpmyadmin how to connect to mariadb
  • map ports for 
    phpmyadmin - 8000:80
    - this maps inner port 80 from inside the container, to port 8000 on my host machine
  • "
    depends_on
    " - prevents container to start before other container, on which it depends

2. Go to /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/ and execute:

docker-compose up -d
I can go to: 
myapp.loc/
- and still see phpinfo page
myapp.loc:8000
- see phpmyadmin, I can login using root/qwerty credentials

3. What if I need database to be up and running with some initial DB inside, and not empty?

This can be achieved by modifying 
mariadb
section with:
command: "mysqld --init-file /data/application/init.sql"
and
volumes:
    - ./init.sql:/data/application/init.sql
  • init.sql
    - is an existing DB dump.
  • using volumes I copy this file to container's 
    /data/application/init.sql
    location
  • using "
    mysqld --init-file
    " command - I tell mysql to start and import init.sql

4. After I have DB running, how to export/import DB?

To see list of containers and learn container id or name of mariadb container:
docker container ls
To import:
docker exec -i docker_mariadb_1 mysql -uroot -pqwerty DB_NAME < your_local_db_dump.sql
To export:
docker exec -i docker_mariadb_1 mysqldump -uroot -pqwerty DB_NAME > your_local_db_dump.sql

