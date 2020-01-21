MariaDB + Phpmyadmin + Docker: Running Local Database

@ ifomin Igor Fomin Full stack web developer, tech lead, project manager

I will get MariaDB and Phpmyadmin running in a docker container. I will reuse folder setup and all files from previous recipe - 02.

Source files can be found here:

1. Modify docker-compose.yml file

version: "3.7" services: web: image: nginx:1.17 ports: - 80 :80 volumes: - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/php:/var/www/myapp - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf depends_on: - php - mariadb php: image: php:7.2-fpm volumes: - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/php:/var/www/myapp - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/php.ini:/usr/local/etc/php/php.ini depends_on: - mariadb mariadb: image: mariadb:10.4 restart: always volumes: - mariadb-data: /var/lib/mysql environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: qwerty phpmyadmin: image: phpmyadmin/phpmyadmin:latest ports: - 8000 :80 environment: - PMA_ARBITRARY=1 - PMA_HOST=mariadb depends_on: - mariadb volumes: mariadb-data:

Here I do several things:

create volume - mariadb-data . This is where all db data will be stored, even if container is restarted, data will be there.

. This is where all db data will be stored, even if container is restarted, data will be there. environment variable MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: qwerty - sets root password for mariadb container.

- sets root password for mariadb container. environment variable PMA_ARBITRARY=1 - adds "server" input field to phpmyadmin login page (this way you can use this phpmyadmin with an external MySQL DB, and not just this local setup)

- adds "server" input field to phpmyadmin login page (this way you can use this phpmyadmin with an external MySQL DB, and not just this local setup) environment variable PMA_HOST=mariadb - told phpmyadmin how to connect to mariadb

- told phpmyadmin how to connect to mariadb map ports for phpmyadmin - 8000:80 - this maps inner port 80 from inside the container, to port 8000 on my host machine

- this maps inner port 80 from inside the container, to port 8000 on my host machine " depends_on " - prevents container to start before other container, on which it depends

2. Go to /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/ and execute:

docker-compose up -d

I can go to:

myapp.loc/ - and still see phpinfo page - and still see phpinfo page

myapp.loc:8000 - see phpmyadmin, I can login using root/qwerty credentials - see phpmyadmin, I can login using root/qwerty credentials

3. What if I need database to be up and running with some initial DB inside, and not empty?

mariadb section with: This can be achieved by modifyingsection with:

command: "mysqld --init-file /data/application/init.sql"

and

volumes: - ./init.sql:/data/application/init.sql

init.sql - is an existing DB dump.

- is an existing DB dump. using volumes I copy this file to container's /data/application/init.sql location

location using " mysqld --init-file " command - I tell mysql to start and import init.sql

4. After I have DB running, how to export/import DB?

To see list of containers and learn container id or name of mariadb container:

docker container ls

To import:

docker exec -i docker_mariadb_1 mysql -uroot -pqwerty DB_NAME < your_local_db_dump.sql

To export:

docker exec -i docker_mariadb_1 mysqldump -uroot -pqwerty DB_NAME > your_local_db_dump.sql

