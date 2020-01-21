MariaDB + Phpmyadmin + Docker: Running Local Database

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
Full stack web developer, tech lead, project manager
version: "3.7"
services:
web:
image: nginx:1.17
ports:
- 80:80
volumes:
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/php:/var/www/myapp
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf
depends_on:
- php
- mariadb
php:
image: php:7.2-fpm
volumes:
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/php:/var/www/myapp
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-03/docker/php.ini:/usr/local/etc/php/php.ini
depends_on:
- mariadb
mariadb:
image: mariadb:10.4
restart: always
volumes:
- mariadb-data:/var/lib/mysql
environment:
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: qwerty
phpmyadmin:
image: phpmyadmin/phpmyadmin:latest
ports:
- 8000:80
environment:
- PMA_ARBITRARY=1
- PMA_HOST=mariadb
depends_on:
- mariadb
volumes:
mariadb-data:
. This is where all db data will be stored, even if container is restarted, data will be there.
mariadb-data
- sets root password for mariadb container.
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: qwerty
- adds "server" input field to phpmyadmin login page (this way you can use this phpmyadmin with an external MySQL DB, and not just this local setup)
PMA_ARBITRARY=1
- told phpmyadmin how to connect to mariadb
PMA_HOST=mariadb
- this maps inner port 80 from inside the container, to port 8000 on my host machine
phpmyadmin - 8000:80
" - prevents container to start before other container, on which it depends
depends_on
docker-compose up -d
- and still see phpinfo page
myapp.loc/
- see phpmyadmin, I can login using root/qwerty credentials
myapp.loc:8000
section with:
mariadb
command: "mysqld --init-file /data/application/init.sql"
volumes:
- ./init.sql:/data/application/init.sql
- is an existing DB dump.
init.sql
location
/data/application/init.sql
" command - I tell mysql to start and import init.sql
mysqld --init-file
docker container ls
docker exec -i docker_mariadb_1 mysql -uroot -pqwerty DB_NAME < your_local_db_dump.sql
docker exec -i docker_mariadb_1 mysqldump -uroot -pqwerty DB_NAME > your_local_db_dump.sql