Manifesting The Metaverse With Play-to-Earn Games

In Facebook’s recent earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly mentioned the word “metaverse” He announced his expectation for Facebook to transition into a metaverse company within the upcoming years. The metaverse is described as a virtual shared space for people to interact using avatars. It is a virtual reality experience that, nearly three decades later, becomes an entity that every major tech company wants to commercialize. The market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) - digital assets that can be exchanged for real-world cash, is rising in popularity.