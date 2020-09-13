Making List-Like Objects in Python - The Right Way

The #1 localization platform for developers.
In this post, we will be talking about how Python likes to deal with "list-like objects". We will be diving into some quirks of Python that might seem a bit weird and, in the end, we will hopefully teach you how to build something that could actually be useful while avoiding common mistakes.
Let's start with this snippet.
class FakeList:
def __getitem__(self, index):
if index == 0:
return "zero"
elif index == 1:
return "one"
elif index == 2:
return "two"
elif index == 3:
return "three"
elif index == 4:
return "four"
elif index == 5:
return "five"
elif index == 6:
return "six"
else:
raise IndexError(index)
f = FakeList()
A lot of people will be familiar with this:
f[3]
# <<< 'three'
is the method you override if you want your instances to respond to the square bracket notation. Essentially
__getitem__
is equivalent to
f[3]
.
f.__getitem__(3)
What you may not know, is this:
for i, n in enumerate(f):
print(i, n)
# 0 zero
# 1 one
# 2 two
# 3 three
# 4 four
# 5 five
# 6 six
list(f)
# <<< ['zero', 'one', 'two', 'three', 'four', 'five', 'six']
or this:
'three' in f
# <<< True
'apple' in f
# <<< False
Before I explain what I think is going on, let's try to tweak the snippet to see how it reacts:
class FakeList:
def __getitem__(self, index):
if index == 0:
return "zero"
elif index == 1:
return "one"
elif index == 2:
return "two"
elif index == 3:
return "three"
- elif index == 4:
- return "four"
elif index == 5:
return "five"
elif index == 6:
return "six"
else:
raise IndexError(index)
f = FakeList()
list(f)
Although this would be a reasonable outcome:
list(f)
# <<< ['zero', 'one', 'two', 'three', 'five', 'six'] # wrong
It turns out that the actual result is this:
list(f)
# <<< ['zero', 'one', 'two', 'three']
Let's try another tweak now:
class FakeList:
def __getitem__(self, index):
if index == 0:
return "zero"
elif index == 1:
return "one"
elif index == 2:
return "two"
elif index == 3:
return "three"
elif index == 4:
return "four"
elif index == 5:
return "five"
elif index == 6:
return "six"
- else:
- raise IndexError(index)
f = FakeList()
list(f)
If you try to run this, it will get stuck and you will have to stop it with ctrl-c. To see why this is the case, let's tweak some more:
for i, n in enumerate(f):
print(i, n)
input("Press Enter to continue")
# 0 zero
# Press Enter to continue
# 1 one
# Press Enter to continue
# 2 two
# Press Enter to continue
# 3 three
# Press Enter to continue
# 4 four
# Press Enter to continue
# 5 five
# Press Enter to continue
# 6 six
# Press Enter to continue
# 7 None
# Press Enter to continue
# 8 None
# Press Enter to continue
# 9 None
# Press Enter to continue
# 10 None
# Press Enter to continue
# 11 None
# Press Enter to continue
# ...
And our final tweak:
class FakeList:
def __getitem__(self, index):
if index == 0:
return "zero"
elif index == 1:
return "one"
elif index == 2:
return "two"
elif index == 3:
+ 3 / 0
return "three"
elif index == 4:
return "four"
elif index == 5:
return "five"
elif index == 6:
return "six"
else:
raise IndexError(index)
f = FakeList()
for i, n in enumerate(f):
print(i, n)
# 0 zero
# 1 one
# 2 two
# ZeroDivisionError: divison by zero
With all of this in mind, let's try to figure out what Python does when you try to iterate over an object. The steps are, in order:
method. If it does, call it and `yield` the results.
__iter__
method. If it does, call it repeatedly,
__next__
each result until at some point it raises a
yield
exception.
StopIteration
method. If it does:
__getitem__
,
0
the result
yield
,
1
the result
yield
,
2
the result
yield
, stop the iteration
IndexError
This explains all our examples:
part, it went straight to the
elif index == 4
and stopped the iteration
IndexError
part, it went to the end of the body of the method, which in Python means that the method returns
raise IndexError(index)
;
None
is a perfectly acceptable value for
None
to return, so the iteration went on forever
__getitem__
somewhere, it raised a
3 / 0
in the middle of the iteration
ZeroDivisionError
Lets now revert to our first example, the "correct" one, and try throwing some more curveballs at it:
len(f)
# TypeError: object of type 'FakeList' has no len()
list(reversed(f))
# TypeError: object of type 'FakeList' has no len()
To be honest, the first time I tried these, I expected
to work. Python would simply have to try an iteration and count how many steps it took to reach an IndexError. But it doesn't. It probably makes sense since iterable sequences may also be infinite sequences and Python would get stuck. The fact that
len()
doesn't work wasn't surprising, especially since
reversed()
didn't work. How would Python know where to start? In fact, when we called reversed(), Python complained about the missing
len()
of FakeList, not
len()
. But it seems that we can fix both problems by adding
reversed()
to our FakeList:
len()
class FakeList:
def __getitem__(self, index):
if index == 0:
return "zero"
elif index == 1:
return "one"
elif index == 2:
return "two"
elif index == 3:
return "three"
elif index == 4:
return "four"
elif index == 5:
return "five"
elif index == 6:
return "six"
else:
raise IndexError(index)
+ def __len__(self):
+ return 7
f = FakeList()
len(f)
# <<< 7
list(reversed(f))
# <<< ['six', 'five', 'four', 'three', 'two', 'one', 'zero']
So, to sum up. What can we do with our
object?
FakeList
f[3] == "three"
on it (again, no surprises):
len()
len(f) == 7
for n in f: print(n), list(f)
for n in reversed(f): print(n), list(reversed(f))
'three' in f == True
So, our
appears to behave like a list in almost all respects. But, how can we be sure that we have covered all the bases? Are we missing something? Is there a defined "interface" for "list-like objects" in Python?
FakeList
Abstract Base Classes, or ABCs, are a feature of Python that is not all that well known. There is some theory behind them, that they try to strike a balance between "static typing", which in Python usually means using
a lot to determine if a value conforms with the type you are expecting, and "duck typing", which usually means "don't check the types of any value; instead interact with them as if they have the type you expect, and deal with the exceptions that will be raised if they don't conform to your expected type's interface". ABCs introduce something that in the Python ecosystem is called "Goose typing".
isinstance
Long story short, Abstract Base Classes allow you to call
and have it return
isinstance(obj, cls)
, when in fact obj is not an instance of
True
or one of its subclasses. Let's see it in action:
cls
class NotSized:
def __len__(self, *args, **kwargs):
pass
from collections.abc import Sized
isinstance(NotSized(), Sized)
# <<< True
You can write your own ABCs, and the theory behind why they are needed and how they work is interesting, but it is not what I want to talk about here. Because, apart from defying
, they also have some functionality built-in. If you visit the documentation page of collections.abc, you will see the following section:
isinstance
This tells us the following: If your class subclasses
and defines the
Sequence
and
__getitem__
methods, then:
__len__
,
__contains__
,
__iter__
,
__reversed__
and
index
count
(You can verify the second statement by checking out the source code of Sequence; it's neither big nor complicated)
The first statement is not really surprising, but it is important because it turns out that
is the "official" way of saying that obj is a readable list-like object in Python.
isinstance(obj, Sequence) == True
What is interesting here is that, even without subclassing from Sequence, Python already gave
,
__contains__
and
__iter__
to our
__reversed__
class from Part 1. Lets put the last two mixin methods to the test:
FakeList
f.index('two')
# AttributeError: 'FakeList' object has no attribute 'index'
f.count('two')
# AttributeError: 'FakeList' object has no attribute 'count'
We can fix this by subclassing FakeList from Sequence
+from collections.abc import Sequence
-class FakeList:
+class FakeList(Sequence):
def __getitem__(self, index):
...
f.index('two')
# <<< 2
f.count('two')
# <<< 1
So the bottom line of all this is:
If you want to make something that can be "officially" considered a readable list-like object in Python, make it subclass Sequence and implement at least theand
__getitem__methods
__len__
The same conclusion holds true for all the ABCs listed in the documentation. For example, if you want to make a fully legitimate read-write list-like object, you would simply have to subclass from MutableSequence and implement the
,
__getitem__
,
__len__
,
__setitem__
and insert
__detitem__
There is a note in the documentation which is interesting, so we are going to include it here verbatim:
Implementation note: Some of the mixin methods, such as,
__iter__()and
__reversed__(), make repeated calls to the underlying
index()method. Consequently, if
__getitem__()is implemented with constant access speed, the mixin methods will have linear performance; however, if the underlying method is linear (as it would be with a linked list), the mixins will have quadratic performance and will likely need to be overridden.
__getitem__()
We are going to shift topics away from list-like objects now. Don't worry, everything will come together in the end. Let's make another useless class.
class Counter:
def __init__(self):
self._count = 0
def increment(self):
self._count += 1
def __repr__(self):
return f"<Counter: {self._count}>"
c = Counter()
c.increment()
c.increment()
c.increment()
c
# <<< <Counter: 3>
Nothing surprising here.
It would be nice if we could make the
calls chainable, i.e., if we could do:
.increment
c = Counter().increment().increment().increment()
c
# <<< <Counter: 3>
The easiest way to accomplish this is to have .increment() return the
object itself:
Counter
class Counter:
def __init__(self):
self._count = 0
def increment(self):
self._count += 1
+ return self
def __repr__(self):
return f"<Counter: {self._count}>"
However, this is not advisable. Here is an email from Guido van Rossum (the creator of Python) from 2003:
I'd like to explain once more why I'm so adamant that sort() shouldn't return
'self'.
This comes from a coding style (popular in various other languages, I believe
especially Lisp revels in it) where a series of side effects on a single object
can be chained like this:
x.compress().chop(y).sort(z)
which would be the same as
x.compress()
x.chop(y)
x.sort(z)
I find the chaining form a threat to readability; it requires that the reader
must be intimately familiar with each of the methods. The second form makes it
clear that each of these calls acts on the same object, and so even if you
don't know the class and its methods very well, you can understand that the
second and third call are applied to x (and that all calls are made for their
side-effects), and not to something else.
I'd like to reserve chaining for operations that return new values, like string
processing operations:
y = x.rstrip("\n").split(":").lower()
There are a few standard library modules that encourage chaining of side-effect
calls (pstat comes to mind). There shouldn't be any new ones; pstat slipped
through my filter when it was weak.
--Guido van Rossum (home page: http://www.python.org/~guido/)
Here is how I interpret this. If someone reads this snippet:
obj.do_something()
they will assume that
:
.do_something()
None
When they read this snippet:
obj2 = obj1.do_something()
they will assume that:
does not change
.do_something()
in any way
obj1
will have a new value, either a different type (eg a result status) or a slightly mutated copy of
obj2
obj1
These assumptions break down when methods
:
return self
c1 = Counter().increment()
c2 = c1.increment()
c1
# <<< <Counter: 2>
c2
# <<< <Counter: 2>
c1 == c2
# <<< True
Someone not familiar with the implementation of
would assume that
Counter
would hold the value
c1
.
1
How do we fix this? My suggestion is: make the class's initializer accept any optional arguments required to fully describe the instance's state. Then, chainable methods will return a new instance with the appropriate, slightly changed, state.
class Counter:
- def __init__(self):
- self._count = 0
+ def __init__(self, count=0):
+ self._count = count
def increment(self):
- self._count += 1
- return self
+ return Counter(self._count + 1)
def __repr__(self):
return f"<Counter: {self._count}>"
Let's try it out:
c1 = Counter().increment()
c2 = c1.increment()
c1
# <<< <Counter: 1>
c2
# <<< <Counter: 2>
c1 == c2
# <<< False
It might be a little better if we also do this:
class Counter:
def __init__(self, count=0):
self._count = count
def increment(self):
- return Counter(self._count + 1)
+ return self.__class__(self._count + 1)
def __repr__(self):
return f"<Counter: {self._count}>"
so that
works for subclasses of
.increment()
.
Counter
We essentially made the
objects immutable, unless someone changes the "private"
Counter
attribute by hand.
_count
It's now time to build something actually useful. Let's consume an API and access the responses like lists. We are going to use the Transifex API (v3). Let's start with a snippet:
import os
import requests
class TxCollection:
HOST = "https://rest.api.transifex.com"
def __init__(self, url):
response = requests.get(
self.HOST + url,
headers={'Content-Type': "application/vnd.api+json",
'Authorization': f"Bearer {os.environ['API_TOKEN']}"},
)
response.raise_for_status()
self.data = response.json()['data']
organizations = TxCollection("/organizations")
organizations.data[0]['attributes']['name']
# <<< 'diegobz'
Now let's make this behave like a list:
-import os
+import os, reprlib, collections
import requests
-class TxCollection:
+class TxCollection(collections.abc.Sequence):
HOST = "https://rest.api.transifex.com"
def __init__(self, url):
response = requests.get(
self.HOST + url,
headers={'Content-Type': "application/vnd.api+json",
'Authorization': f"Bearer {os.environ['API_TOKEN']}"},
)
response.raise_for_status()
- self.data = response.json()['data']
+ self._data = response.json()['data']
+ def __getitem__(self, index):
+ return self._data[index]
+
+ def __len__(self):
+ return len(self._data)
+
+ def __repr__(self):
+ result = ", ".join((reprlib.repr(item['id']) for item in self))
+ result = f"<TxCollection ({len(self)}): {result}>"
+ return result
organizations = TxCollection("/organizations")
organizations
# <<< <TxCollection (3): 'o:diegobz', 'o:kb_org', 'o:transifex'>
organizations[2]
# <<< {'id': 'o:transifex',
# ... 'type': 'organizations',
# ... 'attributes': {
# ... 'name': 'Transifex',
# ... 'slug': 'transifex',
# ... 'logo_url': 'https://txc-assets-775662142440-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/mugshots/435381b2e0.jpg',
# ... 'private': False},
# ... 'links': {'self': 'https://rest.api.transifex.com/organizations/o:transifex'}}
What is interesting here is that we know that our class is a legitimate readable list-like object because we fulfilled the requirements we set in Part 2: we subclassed from
and implemented the
collections.abc.Sequence
and
__getitem__
methods.
__len__
Now, if you are familiar with Django querysets, you will know that you can apply filters to them and that their evaluation is applied lazily, i.e. evaluated on demand, after the filters have been set. Let's try to apply this logic here, first by making our collections lazy:
import os, reprlib, collections
import requests
class TxCollection(collections.abc.Sequence):
HOST = "https://rest.api.transifex.com"
def __init__(self, url):
+ self._url = url
+ self._data = None
+ def _evaluate(self):
+ if self._data is not None:
+ return
response = requests.get(
- self.HOST + url,
+ self.HOST + self._url,
headers={'Content-Type': "application/vnd.api+json",
'Authorization': f"Bearer {os.environ['API_TOKEN']}"},
)
response.raise_for_status()
self._data = response.json()['data']
def __getitem__(self, index):
+ self._evaluate()
return self._data[index]
def __len__(self):
+ self._evaluate()
return len(self._data)
def __repr__(self):
result = ", ".join((reprlib.repr(item['id']) for item in self))
result = f"<TxCollection ({len(self)}): {result}>"
return result
organizations = TxCollection("/organizations")
organizations
# <<< <TxCollection (3): 'o:diegobz', 'o:kb_org', 'o:transifex'>
Our lazy evaluation:
To drive point 1 home, I will point out that our
method (the one that was called when we typed
__repr__
into our python terminal) does not explicitly trigger an evaluation, but triggers it nevertheless. The for item in self part in its first line will start an iteration, which will call
organizations <ENTER>
(as we saw in Part 1), which will trigger the evaluation. Even if it didn't, the
__getitem__
part in the second line would also trigger the evaluation.
len(self)
Playing with metaprogramming, which in this context means making things behave like things that they are not, can be tricky, dangerous and cause bugs, as anyone who has played with
and ran into RecursionErrors can attest to. This is the beauty of the conclusion from Part 2: we want to make
__setattr__
behave like a list and we know exactly which parts of the code trigger that behavior:
TxCollection
and
__getitem__
. That's the only parts we need to add our lazy evaluation to in order to be 100% confident that
__len__
will properly behave like a readable list.
TxCollection
Now let's apply filtering. We will intentionally do it the wrong way, by returning self, so that we can see the flaws outlined in Part 3 in the context of this example. Then we will fix it.
class TxCollection(collections.abc.Sequence):
HOST = "https://rest.api.transifex.com"
def __init__(self, url):
self._url = url
+ self._params = {}
self._data = None
def _evaluate(self):
if self._data is not None:
return
response = requests.get(
self.HOST + self._url,
+ params=self._params,
headers={'Content-Type': "application/vnd.api+json",
'Authorization': f"Bearer {os.environ['API_TOKEN']}"},
)
response.raise_for_status()
self._data = response.json()['data']
+ def filter(self, **filters):
+ self._params.update({f'filter[{key}]': value
+ for key, value in filters.items()})
+ return self
# def __getitem__, __len__, __repr__
Let's take this out for a spin:
TxCollection("/resource_translations").\
filter(resource="o:kb_org:p:kb1:r:fileless", language="l:el")
# <<< <TxCollection (3): 'o:kb_org:p:k...72e4fdb0:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...e877d7ee:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...ed953f8f:l:el'>
(Note: There are some Transifex-API-v3-specific things here, like how filtering is applied and what the IDs of the objects look like, that you don't have to worry about. If you are interested, you can check out the documentation)
And now let's demonstrate the flaw we outlined in Part 3:
c1 = TxCollection("/resource_translations").\
filter(resource="o:kb_org:p:kb1:r:fileless", language="l:el")
c2 = c1.filter(translated="true")
c1
# <<< <TxCollection (1): 'o:kb_org:p:k...72e4fdb0:l:el'>
c2
# <<< <TxCollection (1): 'o:kb_org:p:k...72e4fdb0:l:el'>
c1 == c2
# <<< True
We know from our previous run that
should have a size of 3, but it got overwritten when we applied
c1
to it.
.filter()
Also,
c1 = TxCollection("/resource_translations").\
filter(resource="o:kb_org:p:kb1:r:fileless", language="l:el")
_ = list(c1)
c2 = c1.filter(translated="true")
c1
# <<< <TxCollection (3): 'o:kb_org:p:k...72e4fdb0:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...e877d7ee:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...ed953f8f:l:el'>
c2
# <<< <TxCollection (3): 'o:kb_org:p:k...72e4fdb0:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...e877d7ee:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...ed953f8f:l:el'>
c1 == c2
# <<< True
We forced an evaluation before we applied the second filter (with
), so the second filter was ignored, in both
_ = list(c1)
and
c1
.
c2
To fix this, we will do the same thing we did in Part 3: we will add optional arguments to the initializer that describe the whole state of a
object and have
TxCollection
return a slightly mutated copy of self.
.filter()
class TxCollection(collections.abc.Sequence):
HOST = "https://rest.api.transifex.com"
- def __init__(self, url):
+ def __init__(self, url, params=None):
+ if params is None:
+ params = {}
self._url = url
- self._params = {}
+ self._params = params
self._data = None
# def _evaluate
- def filter(self, **filters):
- self._params.update({f'filter[{key}]': value
- for key, value in filters.items()})
- return self
+ def filter(self, **filters):
+ params = dict(self._params) # Make a copy
+ params.update({f'filter[{key}]': value
+ for key, value in filters.items()})
+ return self.__class__(self._url, params)
# def __getitem__, __len__, __repr__
(Note: we didn't set
as the default value in the initializer because you shouldn't use mutable default arguments)
params={}
c1 = TxCollection("/resource_translations").\
filter(resource="o:kb_org:p:kb1:r:fileless", language="l:el")
c2 = c1.filter(translated="true")
c1
# <<< <TxCollection (3): 'o:kb_org:p:k...72e4fdb0:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...e877d7ee:l:el',
# ... 'o:kb_org:p:k...ed953f8f:l:el'>
c2
# <<< <TxCollection (1): 'o:kb_org:p:k...72e4fdb0:l:el'>
c1 == c2
# <<< False
Works like a charm!
We concluded Part 3 by saying that the class we made creates immutable objects, which is why it is safe to use chainable methods on them. What is interesting here is that
objects are not immutable. So, how do we ensure that implementing chainable methods is safe? The answer is that the state of a
TxCollection
consists of two parts:
TxCollection
and
_url
attributes that are immutable.
_params
attribute which is dynamic. But:
_data
to be evaluated differently is to change
_data
and
_url
, which can only happen if we make a mutated copy of the original object via
_params
.filter()
I hope this has been interesting. You can write powerful and expressive code with what is explained here, hopefully without introducing bugs.
(Authored by Konstantinos Bairaktaris)
