Making HR and Payroll More Effective for SMEs: Giacomo Verde from HROne

Giacomo is a Digital Marketing Manager working in Shanghai. His company, HROne, is helping foreign companies manage HR, payroll, and employment in China. He says he loves his team's professionalism and expertise in HR and payroll. He also loves to teach people more about digital marketing and how it can help companies to succeed in this modern world. He thinks AI is the future, but is worried about the idea that some AI could take control of important data and use it for whatever reason, scares me.
Giacomo Verde

@giacomov
Giacomo Verde

Professional working in Shanghai. Passionate about technology and techniques to improve body and mind performance.

Giacomo Verde @giacomov. Professional working in Shanghai. Passionate about technology and techniques to improve body and mind performance.
#good-company-interview #hr #hr-management #payroll #smes #human-resources #business-operations #good-company
