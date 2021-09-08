"Make Other Developers’ Lives Easier" Valerio Barbera, CTO at Inspector

Inspector is a tool that helps software developers to identify bugs and problems in their applications. The most important part of the company is to be able to build a sustainable SaaS community. The company has two main branches in the U.S. and Singapore, and the rest of the world, with the help of a global team of engineers and software developers. Inventor is based in New York City, New York, New Jersey and London, and can be found at http://www.hackernoon.com/ninja.