Make Money While Helping Out the HackerNoon Community

The HackerNoon community is made up of people who come from all walks of life. Whether they work in the tech field, in programming, or the crypto-sphere, the one thing they have in common is that they are an experienced and seasoned group.



With their vast knowledge, they can help the rest of us who are less experienced navigate through anything, and that’s why we’re once again calling on their expertise.











Women Empowering Women

It’s no secret that even well into the 21st century, women are still treated unfairly, and the tech field isn’t excluded from that. April Miller wrote a great article detailing some of the problems women go through, including the fact that most women who work for big tech companies do so in entry-level jobs.





That’s why it’s important to give women the same opportunities men get and to listen to women to make the future better.





We’re asking women who work in the tech industry to tell their stories using this template. Let us know your achievements, setbacks, and overall experience in the tech field.





Win $$$ by Writing About Web Development on HackerNoon

Web development can be challenging. With so many options and languages to choose from, it can be intimidating. To help your fellow HackerNoon community members, why not create a tutorial or guide on web development? Not only is it good to help others, but there’s something in it for you as well.





HackerNoon is currently having a writing contest around web development. Write an article about the subject using the web development tag, and you could win $1,000!





To give you some inspiration, here are some excellent examples: Redis and Node.js: Learn the Basics, How to Delete a Table From a Django Model Production, and Building a Sidebar in React With a Higher-Order Component.









Showcase Your Ecommerce Experience

But the web development contest isn’t the only contest HackerNoon is running; there are plenty more. Even one that is centered around Ecommerce. That’s right, if you’re an experienced businessperson, give your best tips and tricks to grow an Ecommerce business.





Use the Ecommerce tag, and you’re automatically entered into the contest where you can win hundreds of dollars!





That’s it for now. We can’t wait to read about your experiences, read your helpful guides, or whatever creative article idea comes to your mind!





