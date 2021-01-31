Magento 2.4.2 Release Notes

892 reads

@ Scoot Zoya Hubspot Certified Inbound Marketing Specialist and Content Marketer at MageComp || 👩🏾‍💻Writer

Hello Hackernoon Pals,

Magento 2.4.2 is releasing on 09 Feb 2021.

Magento never fails to uplift the store features for Magento Merchants and the latest news is here. Magento is back with Magento 2.4.2 which implies major platform improvements and performance and security enhancement.

Magento Open Source 2.4.2 release notes enhance all the security improvements in which they have included magnification to support the SameSite attribute for all cookies. Magento 2.4.2 directly specifies the support of Redis 6.x. as well as elastic search 7.9.x.

Jan 26 2021 was the pre-launch of the Magento 2.4.2 version, the general code will include 280+ new bug fixes to core code and more than 30+ security enhancements.

Key elements of Magento 2.4.2 release:

Supports the SameSite attribute for cookies.

Magento 2.4.2 release supports Redis 6.x. as well as elastic search 7.9.x

Magento 2.4.2 is now compatible with Composer 2.x.

Supports utilization of Web-optimized images in the content.

Magento 2.4.2 contains Adobe Stock Integration v2.1.1.

It involves the AWS (AMAZON S3) enhancements.

Much More Fixed Issues

Substantial security enhancements

In the latest release of Magento 2.4.2, there are 35 plus security fixes that contain support for cross-site scripting (XSS) as well as close remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities.

Supports the SameSite attribute for cookies. Also solved Core Content Security Policy (CSP) violations

Infrastructure improvements

The latest release of Magento 2.4.2 containing substantial optimizations to ameliorate the Framework in:

Customer Account

Catalog

CMS

OMS

Import/Export

Promotions and Targeting

Cart and Checkout

Staging and Preview

Platform Enhancements

Magento 2.4.2 supports Redis 6.x. as well as elastic search 7.9.x

Suggestions says the all the Magento store owners must migrate to Composer 2.x

Magento 2.4.2 includes compatibility with Composer 2.x and Varnish 6.4

Performance Enhancements

The latest release of Magento 2.4.2 includes the code improvements to strengthen API performance

Improved admin response time period for the deployments with big catalogs.

Capable of native natively support complex catalogs up to 20x larger than the past versions

GraphQL

GraphQL contains catalog permissions.

Upgraded the customer object to support remote purchasing assistance.

Contains the localization to support throughout the stores.

Includes the enhancement of product data retrieval for configurable products with many variants

PWA Studio

The latest release of Magento 2.4.2 PWA Studio includes:

Internationalization and localization.

Venia offers support for multiple languages and currencies

Support for multiple stores.

Strengthened extensibility.

Contains improved customer perspective performance using Google Lighthouse.

Launched My Account for Venia

Media Gallery

The latest release of Magento 2.4.2 contains New Role Resources for Media Gallery that offers all the Magento store owners to restrict administrator access

Following Admin actions can be managed by Admin:

Insert media assets into content

Upload assets

Edit assets details

Delete assets from the Media Gallery

Manage folder structure.

Supports utilization of Web-optimized images in the content.

AWS S3 support enhancements

The latest release of Magento 2.4.2 contains improved Amazon Simple Storage Service (AWS S3) support:

Object storage and future extensibility

Storing media files on AWS S3

Included support for AWS S3 in all modules such as B2B, PageBuilder, and Adobe Stock Integration.

Magento Commerce 2.4.2 release notes elaborate:

Introduction to B2B v1.3.1. in Magento Commerce 2.4.2

Contains the support for online payment methods and fixed bugs.

This release of Magento Commerce 2.4.2 contains substantial optimizations Page Builder CSS customization and Page Builder content migration

Over to You:

Check out the latest features and updates of the latest release of Magento 2.4.2. Get more information and dig in deep by reading our latest article Magento 2.4.2: Release Notes (Everything You Need to Know).

Happy Reading. Hope this information will help you out! Do share with your friends circle.

Share this story @ Scoot Zoya Read my stories Hubspot Certified Inbound Marketing Specialist and Content Marketer at MageComp || 👩🏾‍💻Writer

Tags