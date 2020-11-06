Magento 2.4 Release: Everything You Need to Know

@ Scoot Zoya Hubspot Certified Inbound Marketing Specialist and Content Marketer at MageComp || 👩🏾‍💻Writer

Today I'll share my notes for Magento 2.4.

Probably, we can say that Consistency is also known as Magento Community! Even in the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, Magento is ready to roll out an update. Yup, you heard right Magento 2.4 is released. July 28, 2020, official release date of the latest Magento 2.4 version. Are you all anxious to inspect the features and upgrades given with the release of Magento 2.4.

Magento 2.4 is geared up to smack. MageComp had discussions on this and I thought let me explore the discussion with my audience. So are you all ready to dive into Magento 2.4.

As we all have assumed that the release will bring the latest features and enhancement to improve the Magento E-commerce platform.

Magento 2.4 Release Highlights:

Security-only patch available

Store owners are able to install the time-sensitive security fixes in the absence of implementing functional fixes and enhancements.

Substantial security enhancements

Comprises 30+ security remote code execution (RCE) and cross-site scripting (XSS) fixes and platform security improvements. Provided 2FA by default in the Magento admin panel.

Platform upgrades

Includes the support of PHP 7.4 and depreciated PHP 7.1 and 7.2. It also enables the support of Elasticsearch 7.6.x. and MySQL 8.0.

Infrastructure improvements

Eradicates the core integration of all the third-party payment methods and implements the seller-assisted shopping.

Performance improvements

Magento 2.4 has improved the caching performance of SQL queries to inventory tables and enhanced optimization of Redis performance.

GraphQL

Involves the support query of pickupLocations, categories & categoryList and reorderItems for in-store pickup, get a list of categories and support pagination and reorder the last order respectively.

Final Say:

I hope this information of the Magento 2.4 update is more than enough to Upgrade the Magento store from the old version to the latest Magento 2.4. Let me know if you are still waiting or started upgrading your Magento 2 store with the latest release of Magento 2.4 in the comment section.

Happy Reading.

Share this story @ Scoot Zoya Read my stories Hubspot Certified Inbound Marketing Specialist and Content Marketer at MageComp || 👩🏾‍💻Writer

Tags