Machine Learning Meets HR: Predicting Employee Attrition with PyCaret by@inquiringnomad

Machine Learning Meets HR: Predicting Employee Attrition with PyCaret

Machine Learning (ML) can be used to help organizations produce more or, more accurately, produce efficiently. The PyCaret library is a Python version of the Python package for R, R-learn, scikit-learn and many others. It is inspired by the emerging role of citizen data scientists in the role of data scientists. In this story, I will focus on job attrition and will demonstrate how we can use ML to help analyze the data and make predictions. An interesting case study is Unilever. They switched to a more data-driven hiring model, with the help of HireVue.
image
Akis Loumpourdis Hacker Noon profile picture

@inquiringnomad
Akis Loumpourdis

Inquiring Nomad. Reluctant geek.

Tags

#pycaret#machine-learning#hr#automated-machine-learning#shap#employee-attrition#ml#human-resources
