Machine Learning Food Datasets Collection

An essential part of my company's Machine Learning team is working with different food datasets, and we spend a lot of time before for searching, combining or intersecting different datasets to get data that we need and can use in our work. Given that it might help someone else, I decided to list all helpful datasets in one place.

Kaggle:

Other sources:

Need different datasets?

Recently, Google published a separate project that can help to search for different types of datasets. You can find all of these datasets at toolbox.google.com

Additionally, if you want to learn more about data, machine learning, deep learning — you should check this repository: https://github.com/ageron/handson-ml

If you believe we forgot a helpful dataset, please add a comment below with a link to the dataset.



Same collection located at this repository, feel free to take a look or contribute: https://github.com/ChickenKyiv/awesome-food-collection-machine-learning

