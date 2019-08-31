Machine Learning Food Datasets Collection
I need to finish ma platfom for foodies and recipe creators!
An essential part of my company's Machine Learning team is working with different food datasets, and we spend a lot of time before for searching, combining or intersecting different datasets to get data that we need and can use in our work. Given that it might help someone else, I decided to list all helpful datasets in one place.
Datasets
Kaggle:
Other sources:
Need different datasets?
Recently, Google published a separate project that can help to search for different types of datasets. You can find all of these datasets at toolbox.google.com
Need different datasets?
If you believe we forgot a helpful dataset, please add a comment below with a link to the dataset.
