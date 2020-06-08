Machine Learning 101: How And Where To Start For Absolute Beginners

Site Color
Tech Writer. IT Student.
This post covers all you will need for your Journey as a Beginner. All the Resources are provided with links. You just need Time and Your dedication.
I have separated this post into several programs as shown below:
Part 1: Start With Machine Learning, 2 months.
Part 2: Deep Learning, 1 month.
Timing: if you are working full time on these courses, l think it’s possible to finish each week’s content in 1~2 days. So don’t get intimidated by
the schedule. But give yourself some time to breathe between courses.
Part 3: Practical Implementation of Deep Learning (1~2 months).
Fast.ai has a wonderful resource for practical Deep Learning (course.fast.ai), While Andrew Ng or others teach in a Top-down approach (know first, do later) fast.ai teaches in a bottom-up approach (do first, know later).Two other courses I would mention is CS231n and CS224n by Stanford University. CS231n is focused on computer vision with Deep Learning, and CS224n focuses on Sequence Modeling such as Natural Language Processing with Deep Learning.
Complete the first 5 weeks of the Machine Learning course from Coursera, Do the programming exercises.
Search for open source implementation and YouTube videos of projects that you are interested in. if you are concerned about which language to use, I think it’s good to stay with Keras (Keras is an open-source neural network library written in Python)
Search for open source implementation and YouTube videos of projects that you are interested in. And keep tweaking them to your need
Neural Networks and Deep Learning:
coursera.org/learn/neural-networks-deep-learning
Sequence Modeling-
colah.github.io/posts/2OI5–08-Unndersting-LSTMs/
Siraj Raval: Youtube Channel
I would suggest you to follow 2 minutes Paper on YouTube to get
updated with the wonders that researchers are doing with Deep Leaning around the world.
Previously published at https://medium.com/@arbaazsama/machine-learning-101-how-where-to-start-for-absolute-beginners-59e790c92c50