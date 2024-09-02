Lumoz Quidditch Match is live! Claim 50 Million Points and 30+ top-tier ecosystem project rewards!





Dear Wizards,





We are thrilled to announce that after over two years and nearly 1,000 days of preparation, Lumoz is about to launch its third and final incentive testnet — the Lumoz Quidditch Match.





This will be an unprecedented adventure. The Lumoz Quidditch Match officially started on August 27th, and we are offering 50 million Lumoz Points, equivalent to 50 million MOZ Tokens (with a 1:1 conversion rate), as rewards. This event is open to users worldwide and represents the last opportunity to participate before the Lumoz TGE (expected in Q4) and the mainnet launch!





Start your journey here: lumoz.org/quidditch-join

1. Open the Magical Gate: Event Background and Prize Pool

Lumoz is inspired by the 'Lumos' spell from Harry Potter and leverages revolutionary zk technology, symbolizing the power of zero-knowledge proofs to illuminate the blockchain world.





To celebrate the launch of the final Quidditch testnet, we have prepared a generous prize pool: 50 million Lumoz Points (with a 1:1 conversion rate, equivalent to 50 million MOZ tokens) plus additional token support from several top-tier ecosystem projects, such as Merlin Token, Nubit, and Oribiter Points, among other incentives.





To ensure fair participation for users worldwide, our event will last for one month. We encourage everyone to participate fully and deeply, and we also hope to receive valuable feedback during this period. The Lumoz team will continuously listen to the community and refine the product details, ensuring we are well-prepared for the mainnet launch!

2. Embark on a Magical Journey: Lumoz Quidditch Match Rules

How can you participate?





To make this event more engaging, the team has developed a special Telegram Bot. By visiting Lumoz's official event page, users can access the Telegram Bot, which serves as the gateway to the Quidditch Tournament. Upon entering this magical world, you will receive 200,000 Golden Snitches as a welcome gift. These shimmering Golden Snitches can be exchanged for valuable Lumoz Points at a set ratio.





In short, users can earn more points by collecting Golden Snitches. You can also gather more Snitches by completing various tasks. In addition to basic tasks like following social media accounts and joining community groups, we’ve also designed advanced tasks for experienced wizards, such as staking nodes and claiming water.





There are many ways to collect, so click here to explore further: lumoz.org/quidditch-join





And don’t forget to try our Magic Wheel! You can invite friends or spend 200,000 Golden Snitches to spin for a chance to win more Snitches, ecosystem tokens, magic stones, badges, and even a zkVerifier node worth 532 USDT, among other exciting rewards.





Dive into the step by step guide to learn how to play:https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BuLFr7pS9u04FLI6NMh3Q69J0e4c5_Z6Jkr89ZCApTE/edit#heading=h.8umgai1jbmjd

3. Friends of the Magical World: Collaboration with 30+ Ecosystem Projects

In addition to the main event on Telegram, the Lumoz Quidditch Tournament adventure, we are honored to have top players from the blockchain world join us. Each partner has brought unique tasks and generous additional rewards to this grand event:





OKX Wallet: As a leading cryptocurrency wallet in the industry, OKX Wallet enhances the magical powers of participants.

Bitget Wallet: As a globally leading one-stop trading crypto wallet, Bitget Wallet has designed challenging social tasks for wizards.





Moreover, star projects like Coin98 Wallet, TokenPocket, Merlin, and Nubit have also joined our ranks. They will support the entire event, ensuring that every participant can enjoy their time in the magical world.





At the Lumoz Quidditch sub-venues, each partner project has set up unique magical levels. Completing these levels not only earns Lumoz Points as rewards but also grants access to exclusive treasures from our partners, allowing adventurers to accumulate multiple token incentives in a single quest.

4. The Future is in Sight

Previously, Lumoz successfully completed two rounds of incentive testnets, attracting 373,746 users, 28,137 validators, 145 PoW miners, and over 60 deployed ecosystem projects. This year, Lumoz has launched star products such as ZKFair and Merlin Chain, with plans to introduce more L2 chains in the future. In the first half of this year, Lumoz completed Pre-A and strategic funding rounds.





To date, institutions such as OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Polygon, IDG Blockchain, NGC Ventures, Gate Ventures, MH Ventures, BWARE LABS, and Comma 3 Ventures have participated, raising a total of $14 million. Additionally, the team began node sales in June, which were met with market frenzy, with cumulative node sales exceeding 73,424 (out of a total of 100,000), and real-time FDV surpassing $150 million.





Of course, the past is merely prologue!





Lumoz plans to launch its mainnet and conduct the TGE by the end of this year. The Quidditch testnet is a crucial step for us to test our capabilities and empower the community. With Lumoz’s brilliance guiding us, we are sure to embark on an extraordinary adventure, experiencing Lumoz’s zk technology and earning rich points and token rewards!





If you’re ready, let’s shout the spell together: Lumos Maxima!



