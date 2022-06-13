Low Code Tools for Test Automation

The use of blockchain in prediction markets is a hot topic right now. Let's take a look at why blockchain betting is better and how it differs from traditional betting. Blockchain betting is more secure because funds are distributed through smart contracts. The receipt of payouts in blockchain betting platforms is usually much faster than in traditional services, as it takes much less time to process transactions in blockchain transactions. Oracula is dedicated to bringing the most powerful forecasting tool to the prediction and blockchain markets industry.

In this article, I will share a state of the art in the test automation field, specifically with the low code approach. I want to help you select the best tool for your context, so I’m offering a centralized place with information about the different options on the market.





It’s kind of difficult to distinguish if this is another marketing-created buzzword in the software development world. In literature (blogs, websites, tech journals), I’ve observed how different terms are used for the same idea, including “low code”, “no-code”, “codeless”, “scriptless”, and I’m probably missing some.





Basically, “low code” refers to an alternative approach to traditional software development. Instead of defining the expected behavior of the system in code, it tends to be more visual and uses little or no code at all.





As I see it, we are increasing the level of abstraction of the language we use to express to machines what to do. We started programming circuits, strings with 0’s and 1’s, assembler instructions, and then different languages, providing more and more abstraction layers.





Each layer is removing complexity, closing the gap between the human and the machine. The flip side is that the abstraction also has a cost, typically associated with performance or flexibility, but it typically makes sense to pay that cost in terms of productivity and results.





We could say that low code is another abstraction layer on the top, and we are also seeing how we can benefit from this approach for test automation.





Low code platforms for test automation aim to simplify the test automation with functionality that doesn’t require the user to write almost any code. You will have a recorder that will let you create test cases easily and edit them with a simple interface, without requiring coding skills.





In the last few years, new low code solutions for test automation have been spinning up. There is an interesting cycle: more entrepreneurs are trying to build this type of tool, more investors are supporting them, and the testing community adopts the tools and provides feedback. These are just a few signs that it’s an interesting approach for test automation to follow.



Today, we are releasing the first draft of our research, just with the list of tools, as another step toward discovering blind spots and getting early feedback.





The next steps are:

Describe the details of our research method.

Add more information about each tool, highlighting the main characteristics.

Analyze results and give our perspective and conclusions.





Some considerations:

We included only test automation tools for web and mobile.

For now, we excluded tools that are specific to a certain platform such as Salesforce or GeneXus (that’s why you won’t find Provar or GXtest in the list).

We are trying to exclude those tools that don’t provide enough information to evaluate them and will continue filtering the list as we progress through the research.





Asking for Feedback

If you know a test automation tool with a low-code approach that is not included in the list according to the criteria we followed, please let us know and we will review it, add it to the list if it corresponds, and we will also try to understand why we didn’t find it in our search.





I want to thank Danny Gutiérrez, who performed most of the research, also with the help of Andrea González, Leticia Martínez, and Lucía González.



Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and , to be part of our community!





Also published here