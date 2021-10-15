Low-code, No-code and the Future of Enterprise App Development

Low code and no-code platforms promise to make apps and software development accessible to more people with the help of the visual development approach rather than the development route that requires writing a thousand lines of code. These platforms help businesses build apps without relying on development teams. LCAPs have transitioned the app-building platforms. This article will focus on similar challenges, possibilities, and whether future app development will rely on LCAP. Low code platforms would account for over 65% of development by 2024.