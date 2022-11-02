Search icon
    How to Effectively Apply TDD in Enterprise Application Developmentby@josuto
    How to Effectively Apply TDD in Enterprise Application Development

    Test-Driven Development (TDD) is one of those agile practices that we can use to make our software robust. However, applying TDD in the development of new enterprise applications is not easy; although TDD proves useful when building software from its foundations to the higher system layers (i.e., bottom-up), many developers follow a top-down approach to distil such foundations. This article proposes a simple methodology that encompasses both approaches and that relies on Hexagonal Architecture to enable rapid development of robust enterprise applications.
    product-management#agile#tdd#software-development
    @josuto

    Josu Martinez

    by Josu Martinez @josuto.I am a software architecture enthusiast that started programming when I still had plenty of hair in my head.
