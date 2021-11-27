Lots of Chains, One Portfolio Tracker: The Multi-Chain Solution for DeFi Trading

Nothing stands still in the DeFi world. A quick glance at the massive growth DeFi has experienced over the past year or so will tell even the most hardened critic that it’s here to stay. So much so that it’s making its presence felt even in traditional markets. As the DeFi world has exploded in growth, developers have scrambled to keep up with the need for suitable technology. Users are demanding better options than what was available in the early days of DeFi, and developers are responding with the next generation of purpose-built apps.