Looking for a Tech Internship? Try This List of Online Resources
I need to finish ma platfom for foodies and recipe creators!
I’ve been managing interns for more than a year now. This is my personal collection of resources for students seeking internships in 2019.
Right now it’s a time when a lot of young and bright students will start to look for summer/autumn internships — I hope this list will help them.
Let’s start with 3 awesome* GitHub repositories. Owners updating them frequently, so it’s a good/simple/unique place and not a lot of people know about it.
- Summer 2019 internships
- Open Source Internships
- Summer 2020 internships
Below are a few websites for finding internships:
If you want to know more about why an internship is a good idea:
Intercom blogs
Outreachy
Different stories about internship process
UK internships
Remote Working
Thanks for reading!
Content from this article is actually part of my project that I plan to launch soon. Feel free to add us a star at GitHub — https://github.com/ChickenKyiv/awesome-dev-stuff
If you looking for internship opportunity — buzz me in comments. I’m teaching interns myself.
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!