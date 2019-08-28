Looking for a Tech Internship? Try This List of Online Resources

I’ve been managing interns for more than a year now. This is my personal collection of resources for students seeking internships in 2019.





Right now it’s a time when a lot of young and bright students will start to look for summer/autumn internships — I hope this list will help them.

Let’s start with 3 awesome* GitHub repositories. Owners updating them frequently, so it’s a good/simple/unique place and not a lot of people know about it.

Below are a few websites for finding internships:

If you want to know more about why an internship is a good idea:

Intercom blogs

Outreachy

Different stories about internship process

UK internships

Remote Working

