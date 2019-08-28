Search icon
Looking for a Tech Internship? Try This List of Online Resources by@arthur.tkachenko

Looking for a Tech Internship? Try This List of Online Resources

@arthur.tkachenkoArthur

I’ve been managing interns for more than a year now. This is my personal collection of resources for students seeking internships in 2019.



Right now it’s a time when a lot of young and bright students will start to look for summer/autumn internships — I hope this list will help them.
Let’s start with 3 awesome* GitHub repositories. Owners updating them frequently, so it’s a good/simple/unique place and not a lot of people know about it.
  1. Summer 2019 internships
  2. Open Source Internships
  3. Summer 2020 internships

Below are a few websites for finding internships:

If you want to know more about why an internship is a good idea:

Intercom blogs

Outreachy
Different stories about internship process

UK internships

Remote Working

Thanks for reading!
Content from this article is actually part of my project that I plan to launch soon. Feel free to add us a star at GitHub — https://github.com/ChickenKyiv/awesome-dev-stuffIf you looking for internship opportunity — buzz me in comments. I’m teaching interns myself.


#get-first-job#internship#tech-jobs#remote#latest-tech-stories#remote-working#uk-internships#finding-internships
