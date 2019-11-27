Live Streaming is the Future for Business Marketing: Gear Needed For On-Location Streaming

Andrej Kovacevic

Over the past twenty years, the internet has become the primary channel that people turn to for all kinds of media content. They watch streamers playing hours of their favorite games on Twitch, catch just-released movies on Netflix, and even build their music collections using any number of mp3 YouTube converter sites.

That big shift has pushed businesses toward online content creation in ways they never would have considered before. For example, it's hard to find a brand that doesn't have some form of online video presence these days, and more come online every day. Most of them, however, tend to stick to the upload-and-promote model of video marketing. Very few have embraced live video as a core part of their strategy.

That's a shame, because people love watching live streams. They'll watch sports, concerts, the aforementioned video game streamers – anything, really. It doesn't have to be entertainment, either. In fact, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch was the second-most-watched live stream in the history of YouTube.

Embracing live streaming is simply a smart play for businesses, which can still do it while others dither over the decision. It's easy to get started, too. For a minimal investment, any company – even one-person operations – can set themselves up with everything they need for a mobile, on-location live stream. Here's what they'd need:

An HD Video Camera with HDMI or SDI Output

Photo: radeboj11 / Adobe Stock

Although it's possible to use a smartphone to film a live streaming event, it's almost impossible to do it while achieving a true, professional look. That's because most smartphone cameras aren't designed for anything other than casual recording. For a real professional live stream, go with a full-blown HD video camera with an HDMI or SDI output.

Recent models like the Panasonic HC-V770K can be had for under $500 if you shop around, and are a huge upgrade over a smartphone in terms of quality. If you’re on a really tight budget, there are many great bridge camera options for 250$ or less , as well.

A Tripod or Body Mount

Photo: Maridav / Adobe Stock

The next thing to purchase is a high-quality tripod for the camera, or a motion-stabilizing body mount if the stream will require any fast movement of the camera. In general, a high-quality tripod with a fluid head will cost somewhere around $500, but they can be had for as little as $80 depending on how you're going to use it. You can also pick up a Roxant camera stabilizer for under $60, for all of your high-motion video needs.

A Mobile Streaming Encoder

Photo: ra2 studio / Adobe Stock

Another reason that it's a good idea to go with an HDMI-output video camera is that it can be used with a portable streaming encoder. There are plenty of options on the market for every possible use case. If you're going to use YouTube or Facebook Live to host your live streams, the Epiphan Webcaster X2 is a solid choice, coming in at just under $300.

If you'd like to host your own stream using a CDN or P2P platform, a good option (at a similar price) is the URayCoder Wireless H.265 which can output the newer, high-efficiency HEVC video codec, which makes for high-quality, low-bandwidth streams – which is perfect for mobile internet connections.

A 4G Mobile Hotspot

Photo: metamorworks / Adobe Stock

Last but not least, no mobile live streaming kit would be complete without a means of transmitting your video to the internet. For that, all that's needed is a 4G mobile hotspot with an unlimited data plan. For the most part, such a service will cost around $50 per month, and there are multiple options at this price point.

Beware, of course, of choosing a provider that throttles your connection down to 3G speeds after a certain amount of data each month, because those won't work well for mobile live streaming. Of course, if you're on a really tight budget, it is possible to use a 3G connection if you do it in tandem with the aforementioned HEVC standard since it requires about half of the bandwidth compared to its predecessor.

Up and Running

Photo: phasin / Adobe Stock

With all of the above equipment purchased, a business would have everything it needed to go live from anywhere a cellular signal reaches. The total package comes in at just about $1,000, which is a small price to pay for such a capability. For that price, it's a wonder that more businesses aren't jumping on the live streaming bandwagon, but that's sure to change in the coming years.

As viewers come to demand more live content, businesses won't have a choice but to embrace the trend – but the smartest ones will already be ahead of the game, with all the kit they need to go live.

