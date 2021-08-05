"Listen to Your Parents More,"says myCashback CEO Sarun Vichayabhai

## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background. \n\nI am a serial entrepreneur. My first startup was 26 years ago doing B2B SAAS fantasy football games online!\n\n## What's your startup called? \n\nAnd in a sentence or two, what does it do? myCashback is an AI-driven cashback platform for large Banks and Telcos and enterprise to use.\n\n## What is the origin story? \n\nI wanted to disrupt the cashback market. I saw that the ave waiting time for cashback was 90days. We came up with an AI to pay in 1 day.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem? \n\nMy team is very resourceful and happy. If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing? We are the first in the world in many cashback tech sectors. We have the first-mover advantage and we aim to keep our advantage by offering powerful cashback tools to our clients.\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? \n\nWhat are your core metrics? We look at how many large Telcos and Banks and e-wallets use our service. Our core metric is MAU, Monthly GMV, GMV spending per head per month.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date? \n\nOver 1billion users have access to our cashback solutions.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why? \n\nWe are very excited about our sensory search tech because it will make it recommend our users things that they want before they even know they need it. We are worried about competition because we are in the lead and it is very hard to keep the leadership position.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform? \n\nWe were nominated for startup of the year. We won the most innovative startup in Asia last year and we thought we might as well try again this year. We like the 80s feel.\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself? \n\nI would say listen to your parents more. And also learn to understand how the human mind works. It could change how you think about the world.\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing? \n\nThis year I learnt that everything that we experience in life is a result of a continuation of a series of causes which is not caused by you or any other humans but rather just a combination of earthly materials working together harmoniously to give humans the illusion of being.\n\n\\\n\n---\n\n\\\n## Vote for myCashback as **[Startup of the Year in Singapore!](https://startups.hackernoon.com/southeast-asia/singapore-singapore)**