List of Top VC Firms Investing Into Promising HR Startups [Part 4]

627 reads

List of top VC's invested in HR Tech. Previous parts of the series you can find below: Hi there! My name is Vitalii Berdichevskyi , I’m a Product Manager. In this essay of the series I will share with you. Previous parts of the series you can find below:

What you will find in the essay:

2019 HR Tech VC deals by the Categories

Key takeaways from Global HR Tech VC

TOP VC’s investing in the HR systems by total dollars tracked (2017-2019)

TOP lead investors in HR technology VC in 2019

Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in US and Europe with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase

A collection of handpicked links I used in the research

2019 HR Tech VC by the Categories

Key takeaways from Global HR Tech VC

$1.15 Billion, 48 deals - results of 4Q 2019

$5.33 Billion, 238 deals - results of CY 2019

$22.4 million average deal size across all HR tech categories - results of CY 2019.

238 deals from 32 countries in 2019. TOP 4 countries: U.S. - 127 (53% of deals), UK 22 deals (9.2%), France 15 deals (6.3%), Canada - 11 deals (4.6% of total number of deals)

60% of the global HR technology VC was invested in U.S.- based startups since 2017

$313 billion - combined TAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020

$100.2 billion - combined SAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020

(Source: HRWins by LAROCQUE, LLC)

TOP VC’s investing in the HR systems by total dollars tracked (2017-2019) Top VC investing in the HR systems (2017-2019) are:

Softbank Andressen Horrwitz T.Rowe Price W Capital Partners Umbra Capital Partners Index Ventures K1 Fidelity Management & Reseach Company DST Wellington Management Company

Top Lead Investors In HR Technology VC in 2019

Y Combinator Bessemer Venture Partners Insight Partners SEEK Sequoia Tiger Global Accel Partners Softbank Andreesen Horowitz Battery Ventures Edison Partners Founders Fund Fuel Ventures HV Holtzbrinck Index Ventures Kleiner Perkins Madrona Venture Group Owl Ventures

Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in US with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase

Techstars

YCombinator

500 Startups

New Enterprise Associates

MassChallenge

Criteria:

Number of portfolio organizations: greater or equal >800

Portfolio organizations: Industries = Human Resources

Portfolio organizations: Headquarters location = United States

Portfolio organizations: Last funding date: 01/01/2019 - 12/31/2019

Number of exits: >= 50

Number of investments: >=10

Investments: CB Rank >=1,000

Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in Europe with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase

EASME

Techstars

YCombinator

500 Startups

Plug and play

Criteria:

Number of portfolio organizations: greater or equal >800

Portfolio organizations: Industries = Human Resources

Portfolio organizations: Headquarters location = Europe

Portfolio organizations: Last funding date: 01/01/2019 - 12/31/2019

Number of exits: >= 50

Number of investments: >=10

Investments: CB Rank >=1,000

Other criteria examples

Portfolio size in region = number of portfolio companies in region, all time

Number of rounds in last 12 months = number of rounds which investor participated in during last 12 months

Deal size in last 12 months ($ millions) = total aggregate size of rounds which investor participated in during last 12 months

Exit score = number of exits relative to total portfolio, all time

Exits number = number of exits, global

Number of exits > $100 millions (total firm value, all time)

Number of exits > $500 millions (total firm value, all time)

Number of portfolio companies valued over $500 millions, all time

Capital efficiency = total $ amount of all exits relative to the $ amount of capital invested (total of rounds which investor participated in, all time)



A collection of handpicked links I used in the research

Below is the link to handpicked resources I have used in Google Sheet format.

What’s inside:

Articles

Industry reports

List of top HR tech influencers and many more.

To use filters you can easily make a copy of the file and save it to your Google Drive.

Summing it up

$5.33 Billion, 238 deals from 32 countries - results of CY 2019

TOP 4 countries: U.S. - 127 (53% of deals), UK 22 deals (9.2%), France 15 deals (6.3%), Canada - 11 deals (4.6% of total number of deals)

60% of the global HR technology VC was invested in U.S.- based startups since 2017

$313 billion - combined TAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020

$100.2 billion - combined SAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020

TOP 5 VC’s by total tracked dollar amount in 2017-2019: Softbank, Andressen Horrwitz, T.Rowe Price, W Capital Partners, Umbra Capital Partners

TOP 5 VC’s by the number of deals in HR Tech in 2019: Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, SEEK, Sequoia

P.S. This essay was previously published at Lampovoeit.space . If you have any questions about the research or are in love with creating products - please feel free to ping me on Facebook or LinkedIn

Tags