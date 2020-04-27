Search icon
List of Top VC Firms Investing Into Promising HR Startups [Part 4]

Hi there! My name is Vitalii Berdichevskyi, I’m a Product Manager. In this essay of the series I will share with you List of top VC's invested in HR Tech. Previous parts of the series you can find below:
What you will find in the essay:
  • 2019 HR Tech VC deals by the Categories
  • Key takeaways from Global HR Tech VC
  • TOP VC’s investing in the HR systems by total dollars tracked (2017-2019)
  • TOP lead investors in HR technology VC in 2019
  • Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in US and Europe with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase
  • A collection of handpicked links I used in the research

2019 HR Tech VC by the Categories

Sub-category VC In 2019 (Source: HRWins by LAROCQUE, LLC)
2019 Global HR Tech VC amount by category (Source: HRWins by LAROCQUE, LLC)
2019 Global HR Tech deal count by category (Source: HRWins by LAROCQUE, LLC)

Key takeaways from Global HR Tech VC

  • $1.15 Billion, 48 deals - results of 4Q 2019
  • $5.33 Billion, 238 deals - results of CY 2019
  • $22.4 million average deal size across all HR tech categories - results of CY 2019. 
  • 238 deals from 32 countries in 2019. TOP 4 countries: U.S. - 127 (53% of deals), UK 22 deals (9.2%), France 15 deals (6.3%), Canada - 11 deals (4.6% of total number of deals)
  • 60% of the global HR technology VC was invested in U.S.- based startups since 2017
  • $313 billion - combined TAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020
  • $100.2 billion - combined SAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020
    (Source: HRWins by LAROCQUE, LLC)

    • TOP VC’s investing in the HR systems by total dollars tracked (2017-2019)

    Top VC investing in the HR systems (2017-2019) are:
  1. Softbank
  2. Andressen Horrwitz
  3. T.Rowe Price
  4. W Capital Partners
  5. Umbra Capital Partners
  6. Index Ventures
  7. K1
  8. Fidelity Management & Reseach Company
  9. DST
  10. Wellington Management Company
List of VC's by total dollars tracked (2017-2019)

Top Lead Investors In HR Technology VC in 2019

  1. Y Combinator
  2. Bessemer Venture Partners
  3. Insight Partners
  4. SEEK
  5. Sequoia
  6. Tiger Global
  7. Accel Partners
  8. Softbank
  9. Andreesen Horowitz
  10. Battery Ventures
  11. Edison Partners
  12. Founders Fund
  13. Fuel Ventures
  14. HV Holtzbrinck
  15. Index Ventures
  16. Kleiner Perkins
  17. Madrona Venture Group
  18. Owl Ventures
List of TOP lead investors in HR Tech with amount of deals and specialization

Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in US with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase 

  • Techstars
  • YCombinator
  • 500 Startups
  • New Enterprise Associates
  • MassChallenge
Criteria: 
  • Number of portfolio organizations: greater or equal >800
  • Portfolio organizations: Industries = Human Resources
  • Portfolio organizations: Headquarters location = United States
  • Portfolio organizations: Last funding date: 01/01/2019 - 12/31/2019
  • Number of exits: >= 50
  • Number of investments:  >=10
  • Investments: CB Rank >=1,000
Filters on Crunchbase

Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in Europe with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase  

  • EASME
  • Techstars
  • YCombinator
  • 500 Startups
  • Plug and play
Criteria: 
  • Number of portfolio organizations: greater or equal >800
  • Portfolio organizations: Industries = Human Resources
  • Portfolio organizations: Headquarters location = Europe
  • Portfolio organizations: Last funding date: 01/01/2019 - 12/31/2019
  • Number of exits: >= 50
  • Number of investments:  >=10
  • Investments: CB Rank >=1,000
Filters on Crunchbase
Other criteria examples 
  • Portfolio size in region = number of portfolio companies in region, all time
  • Number of rounds in last 12 months = number of rounds which investor participated in during last 12 months
  • Deal size in last 12 months ($ millions) = total aggregate size of rounds which investor participated in during last 12 months
  • Exit score  = number of exits relative to total portfolio, all time
  • Exits number = number of exits, global
  • Number of exits > $100 millions (total firm value, all time)
  • Number of exits > $500 millions (total firm value, all time)
  • Number of portfolio companies valued over $500 millions, all time
  • Capital efficiency = total $ amount of all exits relative to the $ amount of capital invested (total of rounds which investor participated in, all time)


A collection of handpicked links I used in the research

Below is the link to handpicked resources I have used in Google Sheet format. 
What’s inside:
  • Articles
  • Industry reports
  • List of top HR tech influencers and many more.
To use filters you can easily make a copy of the file and save it to your Google Drive.
A collection of handpicked resources

Summing it up

  • $5.33 Billion, 238 deals from 32 countries - results of CY 2019
  • TOP 4 countries: U.S. - 127 (53% of deals), UK 22 deals (9.2%), France 15 deals (6.3%), Canada - 11 deals (4.6% of total number of deals)
  • 60% of the global HR technology VC was invested in U.S.- based startups since 2017
  • $313 billion - combined TAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020
  • $100.2 billion - combined SAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020
  • TOP 5 VC’s by total tracked dollar amount in 2017-2019: Softbank, Andressen Horrwitz, T.Rowe Price, W Capital Partners, Umbra Capital Partners
  • TOP 5 VC’s by the number of deals in HR Tech in 2019: Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, SEEK, Sequoia
P.S. This essay was previously published at Lampovoeit.space. If you have any questions about the research or are in love with creating products - please feel free to ping me on Facebook or LinkedIn.

