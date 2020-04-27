List of Top VC Firms Investing Into Promising HR Startups [Part 4]
What you will find in the essay:
- 2019 HR Tech VC deals by the Categories
- Key takeaways from Global HR Tech VC
- TOP VC’s investing in the HR systems by total dollars tracked (2017-2019)
- TOP lead investors in HR technology VC in 2019
- Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in US and Europe with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase
- A collection of handpicked links I used in the research
2019 HR Tech VC by the Categories
Key takeaways from Global HR Tech VC
- Softbank
- Andressen Horrwitz
- T.Rowe Price
- W Capital Partners
- Umbra Capital Partners
- Index Ventures
- K1
- Fidelity Management & Reseach Company
- DST
- Wellington Management Company
Top Lead Investors In HR Technology VC in 2019
- Y Combinator
- Bessemer Venture Partners
- Insight Partners
- SEEK
- Sequoia
- Tiger Global
- Accel Partners
- Softbank
- Andreesen Horowitz
- Battery Ventures
- Edison Partners
- Founders Fund
- Fuel Ventures
- HV Holtzbrinck
- Index Ventures
- Kleiner Perkins
- Madrona Venture Group
- Owl Ventures
Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in US with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase
- Techstars
- YCombinator
- 500 Startups
- New Enterprise Associates
- MassChallenge
Criteria:
- Number of portfolio organizations: greater or equal >800
- Portfolio organizations: Industries = Human Resources
- Portfolio organizations: Headquarters location = United States
- Portfolio organizations: Last funding date: 01/01/2019 - 12/31/2019
- Number of exits: >= 50
- Number of investments: >=10
- Investments: CB Rank >=1,000
Invest funds which invest in HR Tech in Europe with examples of criteria and search filters on Crunchbase
- EASME
- Techstars
- YCombinator
- 500 Startups
- Plug and play
Criteria:
- Number of portfolio organizations: greater or equal >800
- Portfolio organizations: Industries = Human Resources
- Portfolio organizations: Headquarters location = Europe
- Portfolio organizations: Last funding date: 01/01/2019 - 12/31/2019
- Number of exits: >= 50
- Number of investments: >=10
- Investments: CB Rank >=1,000
Other criteria examples
- Portfolio size in region = number of portfolio companies in region, all time
- Number of rounds in last 12 months = number of rounds which investor participated in during last 12 months
- Deal size in last 12 months ($ millions) = total aggregate size of rounds which investor participated in during last 12 months
- Exit score = number of exits relative to total portfolio, all time
- Exits number = number of exits, global
- Number of exits > $100 millions (total firm value, all time)
- Number of exits > $500 millions (total firm value, all time)
- Number of portfolio companies valued over $500 millions, all time
- Capital efficiency = total $ amount of all exits relative to the $ amount of capital invested (total of rounds which investor participated in, all time)
A collection of handpicked links I used in the research
Below is the link to handpicked resources I have used in Google Sheet format.
What’s inside:
- Articles
- Industry reports
- List of top HR tech influencers and many more.
To use filters you can easily make a copy of the file and save it to your Google Drive.
Summing it up
- $5.33 Billion, 238 deals from 32 countries - results of CY 2019
- TOP 4 countries: U.S. - 127 (53% of deals), UK 22 deals (9.2%), France 15 deals (6.3%), Canada - 11 deals (4.6% of total number of deals)
- 60% of the global HR technology VC was invested in U.S.- based startups since 2017
- $313 billion - combined TAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020
- $100.2 billion - combined SAM of HCM technology in US and UK in 2020
- TOP 5 VC’s by total tracked dollar amount in 2017-2019: Softbank, Andressen Horrwitz, T.Rowe Price, W Capital Partners, Umbra Capital Partners
- TOP 5 VC’s by the number of deals in HR Tech in 2019: Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, SEEK, Sequoia
