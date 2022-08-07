Linux Explained on 5 Levels of Difficulty

Linux is a computer operating system that is free and open source. The most common operating systems for personal computers are Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, and Linux. Linux is not prone to crashes and errors that can occur in Windows. It is also very secure, so you do not have to worry about viruses and other malware. There are not as many software applications available for Linux as there are for Windows. Linux can be a good choice for students who want to use it for their studies or for personal use. There is a large community of Linux users and developers willing to help others.

I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.









Hello Linux Lovers!





I will explain Linux on Five Levels (a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student, and an expert).





Child

An operating system enables a computer to communicate with its hardware and run its applications.





Most of the time, an Operating System comes pre-installed on a computer.





The most common operating systems for personal computers are Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, and Linux.





Linux is like Windows, but it is free!





You can download it and use it on your computer, and there are lots of different programs that you can use with it.





Teen

Linux is a computer operating system that is free and open source.





Open source software is available for anyone to use or change and is usually developed in a collaborative way by a community of programmers.





Linux is popular with computer users looking for an alternative to the more expensive and closed-source operating system, such as Microsoft Windows.





Linux is a very stable operating system. It is not prone to crashes and errors that can occur in Windows.





It is also very secure, so you do not have to worry about viruses and other malware.





Linux is not only used on personal computers; it is also used on servers.





Servers are computers that store websites and provide other services over the internet.





Linux is popular for servers because it is so stable and secure.





Many large organizations, such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon use Linux.





The US Department of Defense also uses it.





Even Robots on Mars use Linux.





Despite its many benefits, Linux is not without its drawbacks.





One of the biggest problems is that it can be difficult to use for people who are not familiar with it.





There are not as many software applications available for Linux as there are for Windows.





Despite its drawbacks, Linux is a popular operating system that is here to stay.





College Student

Linux is a powerful and free operating system.





Here are four benefits of using Linux that make it a great choice for students:

Low-Cost: Linux is a free and open-source operating system, which means that it is available at no cost. Additionally, many applications that run on Linux are also free or have low-cost alternatives. This can save students a lot of money, especially when it comes to software costs.

High-Security: Linux is a very secure operating system. It is less vulnerable to viruses and malware than other operating systems, making it a good choice for students who want to protect their data.

Flexibility: Linux is a very versatile operating system. Linux runs on a wide variety of hardware, from personal computers to servers. There are many different distributions of Linux, each with its own unique features and applications. This flexibility can be a great benefit for students who want to use Linux for their studies or for personal use.

Excellent Support: There is a large community of Linux users and developers who are willing to help others. This can be a great resource for students who are new to Linux or who need help with specific problems.





Graduate Student

Linux is a computer operating system created as an alternative to Microsoft's Windows operating system.





Linux is free and open-source software. We can install it on computers, laptops, and servers.





Unlike Windows, Linux is not proprietary software, which means that anyone can contribute to its development.





We can customize the operating system to meet the needs of any user, whether it is for personal use or for business.





One of the advantages of using Linux is that it is less likely to be infected by malware than Windows.





Another advantage of Linux is that it is available in many different languages.





This can be helpful for users who are not familiar with English.





We can run it on a virtual machine, which is a computer that runs on another computer.

Linux is a popular operating system for web servers. Many of the world’s largest websites, such as Google and Facebook, use Linux servers.





Linux is also used by many companies as the operating system for their employees' computers.

Some of these companies include Amazon, IBM, and Oracle.





Linux is not without its challenges. One of the challenges faced by Linux is its low market share.

Microsoft Windows still dominates the personal computer market, with a market share of over 90%.





Another challenge faced by Linux is compatibility.





Some software is not available for Linux, and some hardware devices are not compatible with Linux.





Despite its challenges, Linux is a popular operating system that is used by millions of people around the world.





Expert

Linux is a family of free and open-source software operating systems built around the Linux kernel.





Linux is packaged in a form known as a Linux distribution for both desktop and server use.





Some popular mainstream Linux distributions include Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora, CentOS, RHEL, and SUSE.





Distributions often come bundled with a large selection of free and open-source software.





It is a popular choice for many applications, such as web servers, databases, programming languages, and more.





The Linux kernel was first released to the public in 1991 by Finnish computer science student Linus Torvalds.





The kernel is the core of a Linux operating system and provides basic services such as memory management, process management, device drivers, and system call handling.





The Linux kernel is released under the GNU General Public License (GPL), which means that anyone can modify it and redistribute the source code.





Linux runs in a variety of hardware, from embedded devices to mainframes.





It is widely used in servers, as it is very stable and offers a high degree of security.





Linux is also popular with developers, as it provides a wide variety of programming languages and tools.





It is also used extensively in scientific computing, as many scientific software packages are available for Linux.





Linux is a great choice for many people. It is also very secure and stable, making it a good choice for mission-critical applications.





Whatever your level of expertise, you can take advantage of Linux in your work and daily life.