Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoLincoln Lin, Filmplace's Founder/CEO, on building the Airbnbs of filming locations by@filmplace

Lincoln Lin, Filmplace's Founder/CEO, on building the Airbnbs of filming locations

image
Filmplace Hacker Noon profile picture

@filmplaceFilmplace

1st Global disruptive marketplace that connects content creators with unique locations.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Benefits of Using React Native for MVP Development by @syedfahadahmed
#react-native
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year
AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO by @kaizenlanguages
#startups-of-the-year
Starting a B2B SaaS Company by @podcast
#b2b
How to Launch a Mobile App Startup - 7 Tips from Industry Veterans by @innalebedeva
#mobile-apps

Tags

#online-marketplace#disruptive-innovation#startups-of-the-year#filmplace#airbnb-of-filming-locations#singapore-startups#film-and-media-industry#mobile-app-development
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.