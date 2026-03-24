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Limbic-Cortex Hybrid Architecture: Where Biological Neuroscience Meets Deep Reinforcement Learning

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byHoang Huy Do@dohuyhoang

A Human, an animal, and nothing

March 24th, 2026
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Hoang Huy Do@dohuyhoang

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machine-learning#machine-learning-research#snn#mpl#theus-framework#spiking-neural-networks#reinforcement-learning#neuromorphic-ai#agi

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