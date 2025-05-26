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“Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible” Show Why Theaters Matter in a Streaming World

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byDavid Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

May 26th, 2025
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David Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

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media#movies#stitchimpossible#lilo-and-stitch#streaming#new-hollywood#netflix#the-final-reckoning#hackernoon-top-story

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