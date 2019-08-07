Libra untangled: what lies behind facebook's digital currency project - PART I



talk lately. Libra - Facebook´s digital currency project - has been a very populartalk lately. Even US President Trump tweeted about it . But few have looked at what may be the hidden implicationsof Facebook´s project.



It is a very "politically correct" whitepaper with mandatory and comforting statements about "banking the unbanked" and "creating an inclusive financial system for the public good". However, if this project will go through, what we will see coming out will be very likely something different. And this for a number of powerful and compelling reasons which are not immediately apparent. Libra´s whitepaper is far from exhaustive. It is the first published version and what in the end may be left after the regulators have looked into it may be very different indeed. All in all the whitepaper is well written and has been put together by a competent team of people, the Libra protocol describes a distributed blockchain which components are open source and can be permissionless built.It is a very "politically correct" whitepaper with mandatory and comforting statements about "banking the unbanked" and "creating an inclusive financial system for the public good". However, if this project will go through, what we will see coming out will be very likely something different. And this for a number of powerful and compelling reasons which are not immediately apparent.

This article has been divided in two parts: Part I will analyze what Libra is, who the competitors will be and what the economic gains can be for the promoters Facebook & Co. Part II will deal with the issue of financial inclusion, decentralization, and will analyze the likely geopolitical implications of the use of Libra´s reserve fund as well as the implications for security tokens.

PART I

Is Libra a cryptocurrency or a stablecoin?

Libra has been defined by the media as a (crypto)currency and/or a stablecoin. The whitepaper correctly defines Libra as a "digital (crypto)currency". In fact, even if it has none of the features of the classic cryptocurrency paradigm originated by Bitcoin - i.e. being a fully decentralized, trustless, open, censorship resistant and strongly resilient

system of payments - it has though the features of other cryptocurrencies such as being cryptographically secure, runs on a permissioned blockchain and it can be global and fungible, at least in theory.

The whitepaper also clarifies that Libra has two more features: stability and low inflation. Stability will be achieved by means of a reserve made up of bank deposits and government securities which backs up the digital currency. Low inflation is guaranteed by the commitment not to issue coins unless an equivalent amount of fiat funds has been deposited in the reserve. This is the first issue which comes up with Libra. It introduces the element of "trust" where otherwise the aim should be being trustless. What the whitepaper basically says is: trust us that we will not debase it and that we will keep it backed up all the time 1:1. We all know how this usually ends. It remains to be seen though what auditing mechanisms will be implemented in practice to check that the back up ratio is effectively maintained and that the digital currency is not debased.



fiat payments made both by founding members/investors and Libra coin users - will be used. According to the

collection of low-volatility assets, including bank deposits and government

securities in currencies from stable and reputable central banks. The key issue here is how the reserve - which is being created with thefiat payments made both by founding members/investors and Libra coin users - will be used. According to the whitepaper the reserve will be acollection of low-volatility assets, including bank deposits and governmentsecurities in currencies from stable and reputable central banks.



should remain UNUSED in cash form solely to back up its digital equivalent - here 1 unit of fiat money goes into the reserve fund and buys 1 unit of, say, treasury bond; at the same time though 1 unit of digital Libra is created and transferred to the user who will use it to buy

goods and services in the real economy. The result is that the money supply is doubled: 1 fiat unit goes in and buys an investment while at the same time 1 unit of Libra is created and goes to the user who buys goods and services worth 1. This key issue was first highlighted by Alex Lipton in Differently from the workings of classic stablecoins - where the reserveshould remainin cash form solely to back up its digital equivalent - here 1 unit of fiat money goes into the reserve fund and buys 1 unit of, say, treasury bond; at the same time though 1 unit of digital Libra is created and transferred to the user who will use it to buygoods and services in the real economy.This key issue was first highlighted by Alex Lipton in this interview

Libra is an inflationary digital currency definitely not a stablecoin and far from non-inflationary or outright deflationary store of values like gold or bitcoin. It will affect directly the monetary supply of the country in which it is spent: by introducing more money which chases the same goods this will increase price inflation and the purchasing power of the local currency will decrease.

This can have important geopolitical implications which will be dealt with in

Part II of this article. Therefore, as it is conceived,This can have important geopolitical implications which will be dealt with inPart II of this article.



Also note that it is not clear how price stability will be maintained. If, for instance, there will be arbitrage to keep the intraday fluctuations of the Libra coin in line with the net asset value of the underlying investments

in the reserve, Accordingly, Libra has been designed from its inception to be an inflationary digital currency to be spent rather than be held as a SOV, both because it affects the monetary supply of the country in which it is spent and because the assets that constitute the reserve are not hard assets (like gold) but financial assets based on fiat currencies which are themselves debased and inflationary.Also note that it is not clear how price stability will be maintained. If, for instance, there will be arbitrage to keep the intraday fluctuations of the Libra coin in line with the net asset value of the underlying investmentsin the reserve, basically like ETFs do

Libra will compete with commercial banks and central banks not with Bitcoin.

Libra may well succeed in totally reshaping the retail banking sector.

This is where the impact can be massive. Libra can be digital banking on

steroids: 4,9 billion potential customers between Facebook, Instagram and

WhatsApp to start with, immediate cross-currency convertibility, global

usability, minimal transaction fees, immediate payment settlement and a low to no-cost digital wallet that replaces a physical bank account and can be used to pay for a whole range of services and investments, including crypto tokens. Libra can become the largest retail bank and investment broker in the world without need to open one single branch.



world. By affecting local money supply and by bringing inflation in the

countries in which it is spent, Libra effectively acts like a central bank. If

it gains traction it may well be a better alternative to any fiat currency.

Andreas Antonopoulos pointed out And it may also become a strong competitor for central banks around theworld. By affecting local money supply and by bringing inflation in thecountries in which it is spent, Libra effectively acts like a central bank. Ifit gains traction it may well be a better alternative to any fiat currency.Andreas Antonopoulos pointed out in a recent interview that Libra is also similar to the Special Drawing Rights issued by the IMF and which derive their value from a basket of international currencies.

Libra: how to make your money work for ... Facebook&Co.



the

Few things are better than making money with someone else´s money and no risks. It´s one of the oldest jobs and it´s called banking. The project will be managed by a Swiss based not-for-profit association . It is not the purpose here to examine the workings of this association but simply to focus on some important economic aspects. Just consider that being a not-for-profit organization does not mean that excess revenues (i.e. profits) cannot be legally channelled back to its members. Amongthe founding members of the association are large financial institutions such as Mastercard, VISA and Paypal. They will pay US$ 10 million to be among those who will drive the project and they are not usually known for doing charity work. Therefore, despite all the niceties and politically correct statements in the whitepaper, Libra is only about one thing: making money.Few things are better than making money with someone else´s money and no risks. It´s one of the oldest jobs and it´s called banking.



start-up and create the initial reserve. As soon as the venture gains traction

and users come on board, fiat funds will start flowing in and generate more reserves. The revenues generated by the reserve will not go to the users of the Libra coin but only to the founding members (it is not clear what type of security token they will be given in exchange for their US$ 10 million equity investment). Regardless, lets make a simple conservative calculation.

wallet adoption rate). This is conservative since it does not even discount the possibility that Libra might well grow beyond Facebook & Co. current users to grab a share of the global financial market. Let´s then play two additional scenarios where users can spend with their

anything from US$ 10 per month to US$ 50 per month, again very conservative. In the Table 1 below you see the results. The funds invested by the founding members will go towards financing thestart-up and create the initial reserve. As soon as the venture gains tractionand users come on board, fiat funds will start flowing in and generate more reserves. The revenues generated by the reserve will not go to the users of the Libra coin but only to the founding members (it is not clear what type of security token they will be given in exchange for their US$ 10 million equity investment). Regardless, lets make a simple conservative calculation. WhattsApp, Instagram, and Facebook have collectively over 4,9 billion users ; now let´s assume that when the project gains traction we might have three possible scenarios which range from low (30% wallet adoption rate), medium (50% wallet adoption rate), and high (70%wallet adoption rate). This is conservative since it does not even discount the possibility that Libra might well grow beyond Facebook & Co. current users to grab a share of the global financial market. Let´s then play two additional scenarios where users can spend with their Calibra wallets anything from US$ 10 per month to US$ 50 per month, again very conservative. In the Table 1 below you see the results.

TABLE 1 — Libra estimated reserve fund growth and revenues from reserve investments





Depending on the scenarios, the annual interest yield for Facebook &

Co. could range from the low US$ 3,5 billion in case 30% of its users adopt the wallet and spend only US$ 10 per month, up to well over US$ 41 billion in case the adoption rate is 70% and they spend in average US$ 50 per month on their wallet.

More conservative in between figures will make Facebook & Co. salivate

as well.

transaction fees which over US$ 100 billion per year, you have a very powerful business incentive for Facebook & Co. to act like good philanthropists and "unbank the unbanked". Described in simple terms Facebook´s new business strategy is to pivot to a more profitable fee based business model - which is called digital banking - and leverage on their 4,9 billion users to promote their own fee based digital payment system which, by turning your fiat money into a digital coin, can yield them tens of billions without any risk. Of course nothing new but it is brilliantly set up, smartly sold to the crowds and it will be a massive money making machine for Facebook & Co. By adding thewhich Alex Lipton, in the referred interview , has estimated in, you have a very powerful business incentive for Facebook & Co. to act like good philanthropists and "unbank the unbanked". Described in simple terms Facebook´s new business strategy is to pivot to a more profitable fee based business model - which is called digital banking - and leverage on their 4,9 billion users to promote their own fee based digital payment system which, by turning your fiat money into a digital coin, can yield them tens of billions without any risk. Of course nothing new but it is brilliantly set up, smartly sold to the crowds and it will be a massive money making machine for Facebook & Co.

Part II of this article will be released shortly. In Part II the

following topics will be treated:

Libra will not solve the "unbanked" problem

Libra will be never fully decentralized

Libra is the geopolitical tool that the US government needs to strengthen the US$ reserve status for time to come

Libra can help create the network infrastructure for Securities Token

