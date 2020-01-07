Leviathan Level 2 → Level 3 | Learn Basic Exploitation Techniques

Learn linux command by playing Leviathan wargame from OverTheWire. This wargame doesn’t require any knowledge about programming - just a bit of common sense and some knowledge about basic *nix commands.

Below is the solution of Level 2 → Level 3. In this post we will learn how to use a debugging tool ltrace to exploit a program and a vulnerability in access() known as TOCTOU race (Time of Check to Time of Update). We will learn how to create symbolic files in Linux.

ssh leviathan2@leviathan.labs.overthewire.org -p 2223 and password is ougahZi8Ta . Command to login isand password is

./printfile /etc/leviathan_pass/leviathan3 but we received an output “You cant have that file…”. In the directory we have a binary file printfile which can run as user leviathan3. Using this file we tried to see the password for next level using commandbut we received an output “You cant have that file…”.

ltrace with the above command ltrace ./printfile /etc/leviathan_pass/leviathan3 we found that access function returns -1 , that means we do not have read permissions for the file. But we have read permission for the file /etc/leviathan_pass/leviathan2. Usingwith the above commandwe found that access function returns, that means we do not have read permissions for the file. But we have read permission for the file /etc/leviathan_pass/leviathan2.

ltrace ./printfile /etc/leviathan_pass/leviathan2 we found that first access function returns 0 for the file means we have read permission for it. Then function snprintf writes a string consisting of /bin/cat and file path. Then function system is called which displays the content of the file. After running commandwe found that firstfunction returnsfor the file means we have read permission for it. Then functionwrites a string consisting of /bin/cat and file path. Then functionis called which displays the content of the file.

int access(const char *pathname, int mode);

access() checks whether the calling process can access the file pathname. If pathname is a symbolic link, it is dereferenced. checks whether the calling process can access the file pathname. If pathname is a symbolic link, it is dereferenced.

check(s) to be performed and 4 specifies read permission. The mode specifies the accessibilityto be performed andspecifies read permission.

0 is returned. On error (at least one bit in mode asked for a permission that is denied, or some other error occurred), -1 is returned. On success (all requested permissions granted),is returned. On error (at least one bit in mode asked for a permission that is denied, or some other error occurred),is returned.

int snprintf( char * restrict dest, size_t n, const char * restrict format, ... );

snprintf() function is similar to printf() , but writes its output as a string in the buffer referenced by the first pointer argument, dest, rather than to stdout. Furthermore, the second argument, n, specifies the maximum number of characters that snprintf() may write to the buffer, including the terminating null character. Thefunction is similar to, but writes its output as a string in the buffer referenced by the first pointer argument, dest, rather than to stdout. Furthermore, the second argument, n, specifies the maximum number of characters thatmay write to the buffer, including the terminating null character.

The return value is the number of characters (not counting the terminating null character) that would have been written if n had been large enough.

access function has a vulnerability TOCTOU race (Time of Check to Time of Update). The program calls the access() , then it calls the open() . In the small time between the two calls, the file may have changed. A malicious user could substitute a file he has access to for a symbolic link to something he doesn’t have access to between the access() and the open() calls. Thefunction has a vulnerability(Time of Check to Time of Update). The program calls the, then it calls the. In the small time between the two calls, the file may have changed. A malicious user could substitute a file he has access to for a symbolic link to something he doesn’t have access to between theand thecalls.

So we create a file symlink with symbolic link to /etc/leviathan_pass/leviathan3. But we cannot pass symlink with binary file, so we create another file a space. The name of another file is symlink space. Instead if creating two files we can create on file symlink space.

access function will accept the complete path of the file but /bin/cat will treat symlink and space as different files and it will only accept the symlink. When the system function is called it will output the content in the file linked by symlink. We pass symlink space with the binary file and thefunction will accept the complete path of the file but /bin/cat will treat symlink and space as different files and it will only accept the symlink. When thefunction is called it will output the content in the file linked by symlink.

mkdir /tmp/pc123 cd /tmp/pc123 touch symlink\ space

ln -s /etc/leviathan_pass/leviathan3 /tmp/pc123/symlink Command to create symbolic link

./printfile /tmp/pc123/symlink\ space and the password is Ahdiemoo1j . Then run commandand the password is

