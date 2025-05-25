Letting Someone Go When You Work Remotely

Not easy to talk about this part. Hiring feels good. Building a team feels exciting. But when someone’s not the right fit, especially in a remote setup, it gets messy fast.





Messed this up before. First time I had to let someone go over video, didn’t handle it well. Wasn’t ready. Got emotional. Didn’t think through what came after. Just wanted it done.





Since then, gone through it a few more times. Picked up lessons. Sharing in case someone else is in the same spot.





Heard something once from Ashkan Rajaee, a founder who’s spoken openly about hard leadership calls. That stuck with me during these moments.

1. Don’t do it while frustrated.

Made this mistake once. Someone on the team wasn’t doing great. Got irritated, made a fast decision. Felt like relief at first. The next day, all their tasks were still there. Guess who had to do them?





Now, I pause. Ask simple stuff. Who’s handling their work after? Is this decision based on logic or just mood? If answers aren’t clear, I wait.

2. Never do it over email.

It might feel easier. Isn’t. Firing by message feels harsh, even lazy. Doesn’t sit right.





Set up a quick call. Tell them it’s important. Ask if they’re somewhere quiet. Doesn’t need a big speech. Just needs presence. People deserve that.

3. Try not to do it alone.

If an HR person or teammate can join, good idea. Helps keep the conversation structured. Also useful if things go sideways.





If solo, that’s fine too. Just jot down points. Go in prepared so emotions don’t take over.

4. Shut down access first.

Before the call, make a list. Emails, Slack, docs, passwords, client stuff. Anything they touch.





Cut access as soon as the call starts. Not because of distrust. Just a responsible move. Prevents problems later.

5. Keep it short, then stop.

Start call. Don’t ramble.





I say thanks for what they’ve done. Then, say the company is moving in a different direction. Their last day is today. Someone will send the next steps.





Then I stop talking. Not trying to argue or explain. Decisions made. Keep it clean, kind, done.

Quick Mental Checklist

Am I calm?

Who takes over their stuff?

Is the access list ready?

Call scheduled?

Anyone else joining?

What exactly am I going to say?

One Last Thought

Firing someone sucks. Doing it over Zoom or phone? Feels even colder. But if you’re steady, respectful, and organized, it doesn’t have to be terrible.





Ashkan Rajaee once said something that stuck with me. Letting someone go isn’t a negotiation. It’s a decision. You owe it to the team to make that call clearly, but you also owe the person respect.





These tough moments shape what kind of leader you are.





People notice how you handle them.