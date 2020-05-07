LetsUpgrade Free Coding School

GREETINGS TO ALL!

While we all are fighting COVID19 and during the lockdown situation let’s make the difficult times into an opportunity to upgrade ourselves. Let us all come together and learn Python in the next 7 days and be Python certified in a Sponsored program by LetsUpgrade.

This is the most comprehensive, yet straight-forward, course for the Python programming language by LetsUpgrade! Whether you have never programmed before, already know basic syntax, or want to learn about the advanced features of Python, this Program is for you! In this course, we will teach you Python 3Program Highlights Out of classroom learning with Best of Online Education with Live Community- Total 15 Learning Hours, 2 Hours Each Day

Get a Globally recognized certificate from ITM, LetsUpgrade & NSDC

Fun Based Learning, where each topic is covered in 10 Min, with Project.

Re-engineer your Social & GitHub Profiles with the project you build to showcase potential HR.

Get Job Updates related to Python once you complete the Program

Below mentioned are the required details:

Date - 4th May ’20 Till 11th May ’20

Timing - 11 am till 1 pm (7 Days)

YouTube Live Link to Join from your computer/ Laptop. Avoid Mobile as you have to Practical's

Attendance for these classes - For Attendance of the program, you need to have your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn account handy.

Software to Download before you we go live - https://www.anaconda.com/distribution/

Follow us over Instagram to get more updates on this program & winning swags - https://bit.ly/2UwWrUe



Register at https://letsupgrade.in/fcs and also join our community at https://community.letsupgrade.in/ for all updates.

Tags