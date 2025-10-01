Let’s Talk About Vibe Coding

Hello once again, everyone! My name is Alex Cloudstar, and I am thrilled to share a bit about myself and my journey in the world of technology. For those of you who might not be familiar with me (which is quite likely), I am a seasoned software engineer with over seven years of experience in the field. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working on a wide array of projects, each contributing to my growth and understanding of the ever-evolving tech landscape. From the very beginning of my career, I have been fascinated by the endless possibilities that technology offers. The ability to create something from nothing, to solve complex problems, and to make a tangible impact on the world around me has always been incredibly rewarding. Over the past year or so, I have been immersing myself in the dynamic and fast-paced world of startups. This has involved building, experimenting with, and launching a variety of small Software as a Service (SaaS) projects. And to be completely honest? I absolutely thrive on the hustle. The late nights spent coding, the whirlwind of innovative ideas, and the constant experimentation it’s all incredibly exhilarating to me. There is something uniquely satisfying about taking an idea from conception to execution, watching it come to life through lines of code, and seeing it make a tangible impact on the world around me. However, there is one aspect of this journey that I have found less than enjoyable: vibe coding. To provide some context, I have successfully launched only one product that has actually generated revenue and helped pay the bills. The rest of my projects have been more experimental in nature, serving as learning experiences and opportunities to push the boundaries of what I know. In recent months, I decided to explore what seems to be the latest trend everyone is buzzing about: vibe coding with artificial intelligence. I’ve experimented with various AI tools such as Cursor, Copilot AI, GPT, V0, and Lovable. Among these, Claude probably came the closest to being something I could work with. But even so, I have to be honest: I am not a fan. Let me explain why. The organization of code when using AI for vibe coding is a complete mess. There is no structure, no clarity just pure chaos. AI has a tendency to insert random lines of code just to “do something,” even when it doesn’t make logical sense. The hallucinations? They are constant. You have to prompt the AI as if you’re explaining the task to a five-year-old. Leave even the slightest bit of ambiguity, and you’re setting yourself up for failure. People often say, “Oh, you’re just not prompting well enough.” Trust me, I’ve tried. I’ve experimented with different tools and various approaches, but none of them address the fundamental issue. And here’s the real kicker: when I compare my experiences, the difference is stark. My first real product, the one I painstakingly launched through manual coding and countless hours of hard work, stands in sharp contrast to the two products I attempted to vibe code. The first product was the result of hard work and late nights, and it was something I was genuinely proud of. It was a testament to my skills, my dedication, and my ability to overcome challenges. The vibe-coded projects, on the other hand, involved endless cycles of undoing, redoing, tweaking prompts, and undoing again. It never felt like I was truly building something. It felt more like I was trying to wrestle with a tool that was supposed to make my life easier but ended up complicating it instead. As a result, I’ve established a new personal rule for myself: if a product can be vibe coded, I won’t build it. Vibe coding, in my opinion, detracts from the actual craft of software development. Building something from scratch compels you to think critically, to learn, to struggle, and ultimately, to grow. It also provides you with stories to share and the opportunity to genuinely build in public. Vibe coding, on the other hand, feels like a shortcut that simply isn’t worth it. Don’t get me wrong I am not against AI. I use it as an assistant all the time, and it is incredibly powerful in that role. It can help streamline processes, automate repetitive tasks, and even provide insights that might not be immediately apparent. However, the idea of building an entire SaaS product solely through vibe coding? For me, that’s a hard pass. That’s my perspective. It might be right, it might be wrong, but it’s based on my experiences and the lessons I’ve learned along the way. I believe in the value of hard work, the importance of understanding the intricacies of the tools we use, and the satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own hands. While AI has its place and can be a valuable ally, it should not replace the fundamental skills and creativity that define us as developers. Thank you for taking the time to listen to my story, and I hope it resonates with some of you out there. I am eager to hear your thoughts and experiences as well, and I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions about the role of AI in our industry. Let’s continue to learn from each other and push the boundaries of what we can achieve together. In conclusion, my journey through the world of software engineering has been a rollercoaster of experiences, each contributing to my understanding and appreciation of the craft. The thrill of creating something from nothing, the satisfaction of solving complex problems, and the joy of seeing your work make a difference in the world are unparalleled. While AI offers exciting possibilities and can be a powerful tool in our arsenal, it is essential to remember the value of human creativity, intuition, and perseverance. These are the qualities that drive innovation and progress, and they are what make our work truly meaningful. So, let us embrace the future with open minds, but never lose sight of the skills and values that define us as developers.