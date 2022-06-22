Let's Look at Rove: An Online Metaverse Builder

Rove is a browser-based 3D virtual world builder where users can hang out, and engage in activities that include listening to music and checking out NFT art they own. The platform uses a multiverse model in which anybody can go in and develop their own metaverse, and customize the various environments within their metaverse. The spaces created within the metaverse are permissionless, with players owning the assets that are built and utilized within it. Rove is one new game that is based on virtual world building and we’ll look into the game as well as its features.

The Metaverse is still in its early stages, however, there are several projects out there for those who like an immersive 3D experience. Many metaverse platforms are getting a lot of attention and are on the verge of entering the mainstream public consciousness. In many ways, the Metaverse is the future of the Internet, a superior version of the traditional web2 platforms because of its immersive, interactive, and persistent capabilities.





These virtual spaces can take various forms like a home, a fantasy world, an art gallery, or a store that many people are raising the desire to build their 3D presence in the metaverse. Therefore, Rove comes to play with the vision to open the Rove Multiverse and every one of its metaverses so everyone can own a piece.

What is Rove?

Rove is a browser-based 3D virtual world builder and Metaverse-as-aService platform where users can hang out, and engage in activities that include listening to music and checking out NFT art they own. Users can create their own characters and rooms as well as go into another user's room. The platform uses a multiverse model in which anybody can go in and develop their own metaverse, and customize the various environments within their metaverse. Users can also create multiple spaces or one large space.

The platform is also multi-chain, so users can integrate assets from multiple blockchains into their virtual worlds. Supported blockchains include Solana, Ethereum, Harmony, and Polygon.

Features

Users can create their own virtual spaces as well as explore virtual worlds created by other users. Virtual spaces are created using a drag and drop system and examples include virtual homes, online stores, and virtual NFT art galleries. These spaces are stored on a user's address which can be shared with other users to let them visit your space.

Each user-created metaverse comes with its own spaces (or lands), regions, buildings, and digital economy. These metaverses are decentralized and governed by the users. Users can create a virtual economy where blockchain-based crypto assets are built and traded.





Objects and assets within the Rove metaverse are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) so users can swap or trade their virtual items with other users. The spaces created within the metaverse are permissionless, with users owning the assets that are built and utilized within it.





User-created content is NFTs that can be bought and sold via their marketplace which uses smart contracts to handle the transactions. NFT assets include:

Spaces - Rooms, worlds, etc.

Architecture - Furniture, walls, etc.

Artifacts - NFT paintings, pool tables, ping pong tables, footballs, etc.

Materials - Building and crafting materials.

Avatars - User-created characters.

Tickets - NFT tickets for in-metaverse events.





Architecture in the build-able metaverses takes the form of scenes such as a villa with interactive activities. Native artifacts exist as on-chain NFTs and take the form of NFT "paintings" (for example hang a Bored Ape or Galactic Gecko on your wall), ping-pong tables, and other objects.

Policy examples include:

Reward users who create meaningful value for the local metaverse

Fund growth activities (i.e. airdrops, community building, partnerships, etc.)

Set genesis space prices

Add new zones to a space





Users are also able to create stores where they can sell digital items. These stores function as virtual walk-in stores with digital and physical products that can be bought and sold between different users.

Conclusion

Rove is an online metaverse and world-building platform where users can create their own virtual spaces, with native objects existing as on-chain NFTs. True ownership of assets is an interesting feature, enabling users to build, trade, buy and sell their items.