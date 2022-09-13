Let's Explore the Top Uses of the Golang Web Framework in 2022

The ever-evolving technological era has necessitated the need for cost-effective, high-speed, and reliable sources for web applications. The current market trend of cost reduction and efficiency has dictated that an Internet-based one replaces the traditional desktop-based application.

The demand for more features and functionality in an application has also increased, resulting in the need for more sophisticated web applications.

On the other hand, Web development is a dynamic field with new languages, frameworks, and libraries introduced yearly to improve programming efficiency and practices.

As a result, there exists a spectrum of popular programming languages that web developers can learn to be proficient in. However, some languages are more popular than others.

Yes, you got it right; we are talking about Golang.

One of the newer languages on the scene is Google's Golang (or Go), and the uses of Golang Web Framework are painting the town red. Although it is a relatively young language, it has already made waves in the programming community for its ease of use and ability to handle complex applications.

It has an easy-to-understand syntax and is very straightforward to learn. It is a statically typed language and has a robust system of concurrency.

Golang has garbage collection, which ensures that the memory is freed when it is no longer required. These features of Golang have made it a good option for web development.,

If you are curious to know more about Golang, this blog post will help you navigate the right set of information to you. Just keep scrolling it further.

What is Golang?

Golang, also known as Google Go, was launched in 2009 as an open-source project. It is a statically typed, compiled programming language designed at Google by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson.

Go is syntactically similar to C but with memory safety, garbage collection, structural typing, and CSP-style concurrency. It provides a rich standard library and supports dynamic linking, making it ideal for systems programmings such as writing network servers and command-line tools.

Golang takes the best properties of older frameworks, such as Python and C, and combines them into one convenient package. This programming language is statically typed and provides garbage collection.

In addition, Golang has built-in concurrency support. As stated above, these features make Golang an attractive option for web development.

Prominent advantages that come with Golang

Speed - The fast speed of Golang is due to its use of a compiled language. This allows for multiple app development on the server side. Golang is also able to use all the cores on a computer. This makes Golang an attractive option for developing large-scale web applications.

One of the benefits of using a smaller virtual runtime such as Golang is that binaries are usually smaller. For example, compared to Java, Golang binaries are typically smaller, and the virtual runtime itself is smaller. This means more code can be run in parallel, speeding up applications.

Faster Development - The Golang framework is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to develop software quickly and efficiently. Its features make it attractive, including its easy-to-learn and adapt nature.

Libraries/Packages - The Golang web frameworks are some of the market's most popular and well-loved programming languages. This is mainly due to the ready-to-go packages that are available for them.

Static typing- Static typing is one of the main reasons that Golang has become so popular in recent years. It allows for much more reliable code and eases the work of the developers. The Golang web framework is one of the most famous for its static typing.

Types of Golang Web Framework

1. Martini

Martini is the quickest and most lightweight framework offered by Golang, and its non-intrusive design and routing features make it one of the most used frameworks.

The classic martini framework includes a global logger, HTTP response, and HTTP request writer. These built-in features help keep the codebase small and focused on the task. Additionally, the martini framework supports many plugins that can be used to add functionality as needed.

2. Gin

Gin is a web framework written in Go (Golang). It features a martini-like API with much better performance – up to 40 times faster. Gin is also much simpler and more minimalistic than other web frameworks.

These features make Gin an ideal framework for building scalable web applications. Gin permits to reuse of the codes and is more suitable for developing smaller applications

3. Echo

Echo is a high-performance, extensible, minimalist web framework for Go (Golang). Up to 10x faster than the rest of the frameworks on this list. Echo has extensive documentation and built-in middleware but simultaneously allows the developers to create their middleware.

Echo is also easy to set up and very configurable. It has a micro-framework with extensive documentation and built-in middleware. It also allows developers to create their middleware. Echo's focus is on high performance and extensibility. It also aims to make the development process simple and enjoyable for all stakeholders involved in the application lifecycle.

4. Fiber

Fiber is an Express. Js-equivalent framework for Golang and one of its key benefits is low memory usage and rich routing. It's effortless to start with Fiber and can be used with any web server. Fiber is perfect for small projects that don't need a lot of features or for quickly building prototypes.

5. Iris

If you're looking for a solid, battle-tested web development framework with a large community and robust tooling, give Iris a try. Iris is a Go web framework with over 20k stars on GitHub, making it one of Go's most popular web frameworks. It's comparable to Express.js in the Node.js ecosystem and easy to start.

Iris is a powerful web framework written in Go and one of the fastest web frameworks available. It provides a rich standard library and has some core features, including a built-in logger for printing and logging server requests, supports MVC architecture, a faster performance due to smart and fast compression, and is fully accordant and flexible with external libraries.

6. Beego

Beego is a popular Go framework mainly used to build enterprise-level web applications with rapid development. It's inspired by the popular framework, Ruby on Rails. Beego has a rich set of features, some of which are: an MVC architecture, an inbuilt ORM system, support for various internationalisation, an integrated test module, and much more. The latest version of Beego is 1.12.2.

Golang Web Development Features

There are a few reasons why developers might want to use Go for web development. For one, it is a compiled language, which means that you don't have to worry about the performance of your code. Additionally, Go has a fast runtime and is suitable for server-side scripting. This makes it an ideal language for building web applications.

Grab a closer look at some of the key features making Go an ideal choice for web development:

Concurrency

Concurrency is essential in web development because it helps applications take advantage of multiprocessor architecture and handle requests from multiple users simultaneously. This is especially important on web pages that many people visit simultaneously.

Go delivers concurrency capabilities that make scaling up apps easier.

Simplicity

Developers often appreciate Go's simplicity. Not only is the language compiled, which speeds up execution, but the type system is also concise and easy to read. Additionally, Go's fast runtime makes it a good choice for server-side scripting.

Go enhances readability and maintainability. It does so by providing a concise, modular, and easy-to-use language. With its focus on code readability, Go also has the potential to make your code more reliable.

System Programming

Go is an excellent system-level programming language with capabilities offered by languages like C., Python, and Ruby. It is fast, efficient, and versatile. Additionally, Go has a neat package management system that makes it easy to find, install, and use third-party libraries.

Easy to Compile

Go is a fast, efficient, and feature-rich programming language that makes it easy to create reliable, robust, and high-performance software. Go is particularly fast when compiling code, making it an excellent choice for software development projects that need to be quickly and efficiently completed.

Standard library

The library for Go includes many packages in the standard library and over one hundred thirty thousand packages in the Go language repository and GitHub. The Golang library provides many essential packages for web application development, making it a popular project choice.

Wrapping up

Go, the language is rapidly becoming the favorite programming language of developers in both the open source world and the corporate world across many industries.

Go is now the de facto standard language for system and application software development. It is supported by one of the top engineers at Google. Individuals and enterprises are increasingly adopting the Golang web framework for its simplicity, power, and conciseness.

Stay hooked to this space for more exciting information coming your way!

