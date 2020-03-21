Lets Crowdsource Coronavirus Resources, Grants, Discounts and Freebies

@ Marc Marc Howard Serial entrepreneur (bizpayo.com, algohive.com), author The Future of Work, {According to Humans}

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly evolving. I believe that we all have the desire to contribute and help others but there is no easy way to find, sort and take advantage of all the amazing and resourceful people that are willing to help devote their time and energy to dampening this crisis.

Until now.

To help people find the resources and relief that they need I’ve created a real-time Google sheet where you can find the latest resources, by category and by geography.

How it works (and how you can contribute)

If you need resources or relief:

If you are looking for free or discounted resources just browse by tab and filter on any of the categories that matter to you

If you want to contribute your product or service

If you have a product or service that you are offering for free or heavily discounted in an effort to help with Coronavirus relief please add your resource to this list to help others.

If you want to help by sharing this resource

Please forward this to anyone you think may find this a useful resource or if you know anyone that would be willing to contribute. For example it would be great to have more professional services resources such as pro bono attorneys, mental health experts and financial professionals that can help guide others through these uncertain times.

How to get started

It’s simple. Just click this Google sheet (no login required) and find the services you need or add to any of the tabs (please add at the bottom of the sheet) if you can help:

COVID-19 Relief Resources real-time Google sheet

Final Note (and another way you can help)

If you are a web developer or designer that would like to contribute to this project please leave a note in the comments with your contact info. Ideally I’d like to turn this into a web app to make it more accessible (Gsheets can be wonky sometimes and doesn’t scale well).

As you can see we are at an all-time high based on Google queries for the term “coronavirus”. However the term “coronavirus update” is also starting to grow. More people are searching for information on this pandemic.

Unfortunately there is still not a lot of helpful resources by the trend of queries for “coronavirus resources”. In other words there is still a growing number of people looking for help but not many readily available resources. This is exactly what I would like help in changing.

As we all have seen before what goes up must come down (think Bitcoin). This means that there will be a fallout and many opportunities for restructuring including many new dynamic business models.

If you have any ideas on how we can make this an even better resource please leave a comment below or on my blog The Future of Work

