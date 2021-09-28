"Let's build an economy that works for us, not the economy we need to escape from"

Bitcoin is a decentralised peer-to-peer currency that was designed to give people financial freedom. The immutability of Bitcoin is what protects people from the government taking control over their funds. However, the Bitcoin price still has room for market manipulation. China is ranked 13th at “The 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index Top 20” (Chainanalysis) China has had annual withdrawal limits of RMB 100K (\~$15.5K) and the government can ask for approval or additional information even for smaller amounts.