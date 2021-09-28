Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

"Let's build an economy that works for us, not the economy we need to escape from" by@obukhova

"Let's build an economy that works for us, not the economy we need to escape from"

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Bitcoin is a decentralised peer-to-peer currency that was designed to give people financial freedom. The immutability of Bitcoin is what protects people from the government taking control over their funds. However, the Bitcoin price still has room for market manipulation. China is ranked 13th at “The 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index Top 20” (Chainanalysis) China has had annual withdrawal limits of RMB 100K (\~$15.5K) and the government can ask for approval or additional information even for smaller amounts.
image
Elena Obukhova Hacker Noon profile picture

@obukhova
Elena Obukhova

Mentor, Entrepreneur, Business Strategist, and Keynote Speaker in Blockchain & Fintech

Elena Obukhova Hacker Noon profile picture
by Elena Obukhova @obukhova.Mentor, Entrepreneur, Business Strategist, and Keynote Speaker in Blockchain & Fintech
About me

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
NFT is a Game Changer for the Ticketing Industry by @obukhova
#nft
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
My Picks: Five Top-Performing Cryptos in 2021 by @jennyzheng
#kishu
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment

Tags

#bitcoinnews#china-bans-bitcoin#china-crypto#china-and-cryptocurrency#us-china-sanctions-crypto#bitcoin-spotlight#bitcoin-adoption#bitcoin#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading