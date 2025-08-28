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Let Your Browser Take a Breather with Scheduler.yield()

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byOleksandr Tkachenko@wolfriend

Frontend Software Engineer.

August 28th, 2025
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Oleksandr Tkachenko@wolfriend

Frontend Software Engineer.

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programming#javascript#frontend#task-scheduler#performance#web-development#event-loop#frontend-development#hackernoon-top-story

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