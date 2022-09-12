Lessons I Learnt From Becoming a CEO

As someone who’s been the CEO for years, I think I might be of some help here. Over these years, I saw hundreds of things not working out the way I initially planned but, knowing that I was in the middle of a process kept me going.

One of the first lessons I learned was, ‘you have to make unconventional choices and live with them.’

And initially, you might only have a handful of people understand you. In some cases, you might not even have this support and that’s because the friends you went to college with opted for a stable income and a 9 to 5 routine.

It’s hard when no one around you can relate to what you’re going through. It’s harder when you are the sole bearer of every responsibility.

Needless to say, there have been days when I questioned my decision.

Days became weeks, weeks became months, and months turned into years. All the while, I stayed headstrong. Passionate about a company that I dreamt of heading.

I think I definitely did some good in life. After almost five years, I feel a sense of accomplishment. I’ve seen some high-ups and the lowest downs.

No regrets, though. My experiences add to the credibility of what I am sharing today.

In the early years of my company, I only had a few pairs of hands to support me. Later, I got some more.

The switch hasn’t been easy. For someone who handled the tiniest chore himself — it was a drastic change, to say the least.

But being a CEO, I had to step back and look at the bigger picture. Effective leadership is letting others take ownership too. I had to make myself realize that there are designated people for the tasks I was once handling personally.

My biggest lesson, you ask.

I say lead from within.

Make room for other potent leaders to take over and let them thrive in their departments. It’s nice having someone to share the burden with. Appreciate it, and make use of it.

Do you want more?

The next big lesson I learned tumbling along these years; be adaptive.

This world is a harsh place. It doesn’t wait for you to get a hold of it. You have to adapt — and that too quickly.

Being open to learning and having a flexible nature can do wonders. Be stiff with policies but not with change. It will destroy you and your chances of growth.

To close off with a final tip, I suggest; be on your way to success. The point is to, at least, be on a journey.

Be quick to understand your user pain points and when you finally know them, do not ignore them. Be open to change when the circumstances around you tell you so.

Rarely does it happen that your business works out the way you want it to, stay ready for this. Be the first one to accept change and work for it.

This is not me talking — it’s the experience.







