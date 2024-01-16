Learning From Free-Text Human Feedback—Collect New Datasets Or Extend Existing Ones?

Search icon
    Delve into the world of dialog systems as researchers investigate the types and frequency of free-text human feedback in popular datasets. Explore the potential of synthetic dialog generation to augment existing data, uncovering insights into error types and user responses. Learn about new taxonomies derived from the analysis and their impact on response generation in cutting-edge language models like GPT-2, LLAMA, and FlanT5.
    tech-stories #dataset-annotation #ai-research
