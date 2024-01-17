Learning From Free-Text Human Feedback: Examples of Human-Human Dialogs
Too Long; Didn't ReadHuman-human dialogs in WoW and PC datasets showcase the delicate dance of politeness in correction. In WoW, a discussion on photography's nature as science or art sees a participant subtly suggesting a different perspective without direct contradiction. Meanwhile, a PC exchange on vehicle preferences unfolds politely, with one participant playfully misunderstanding a term, and the other responding with gentle clarification. These instances illustrate how politeness shapes correction strategies in diverse conversational contexts.