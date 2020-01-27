Learning CSS Grid Layout: Basic Concepts with Example

405 reads

Cascading Style Sheet (CSS) Grid Layouts is the most important and powerful layout system available in CSS. It’s built inside a two-dimensional

system, meaning it can handle both columns and rows. You can build a

true grid layout by applying CSS rules both to the grid element and

the parent element.

<grid> ), is a two dimensional grid-based layout

system that aims to change the way we format a grid-based User

Interface (UI). CSS helps Web Developers create a uniform look across

several pages of a Web Site. Instead of defining the style of each

table and each block of text within a HTML file. But most Web

Developers will agree that it was not done very well. First,

developers tried using tables, then floats, positioning and

inline-block, but all of these methods were essentially hacks and

left out a lot of important functionality. CSS Grid Layout (), is a two dimensional grid-based layoutsystem that aims to change the way we format a grid-based UserInterface (UI). CSS helps Web Developers create a uniform look acrossseveral pages of a Web Site. Instead of defining the style of eachtable and each block of text within a HTML file. But most WebDevelopers will agree that it was not done very well. First,developers tried using tables, then floats, positioning andinline-block, but all of these methods were essentially hacks andleft out a lot of important functionality.

Grid is the very first CSS module created specifically to solve the layout problem we’ve all been hacking our way around for as long as we’ve been making websites.

To understand more about its capabilities check out the image above (Basic Grid System)

As you can see, Grid is a simple block of elements that allow you to

position any element it contains inside a specific area with a

specific dimension thanks to its two-dimension properties

To get started we will need to understand some basic terminology to

get a better understanding of what a grid is.

Grid Container

The Grid Container is the direct parent of all the grid items. And we

will be calling it in our code with the Display Style Elements which

will then add the Grid Property.

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > < head > < style > .container { display : grid; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > Grid Layout </ h1 > < p > This grid layout contains four grid items </ p > < div class = ".container" > < div class = "item1" > </ div > < div class = "item2" > </ div > < div class = "item3" > </ div > < div class = "item4" > </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Grid Item

The Grid Item is the direct descendant of the Grid Container. The

elements that are inside the Grid Items are not. To demonstrate, the

elements of the items in the picture below are grid items, but the

sub-item are not.

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > < head > < style > .container { display : grid; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > Grid Layout </ h1 > < p > This grid layout contains two grid items </ p > < div class = ".container" > < div class = "item1" > < h2 class = "sub-item" > </ h2 > < p class = "sub-item" > </ p > </ div > < div class = "item2" > < img class = "sub-item" > </ img > < div class = "sub-item" > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Grid Lines

A grid line is the one in charge of drawing the 2D grid. They can be

either be vertical or horizontal. The vertical ones do make a line that

gives us the proportion of each column, and the horizontal ones make

a line that displays for us the rows lines.

Here in this example below you will be able to get a better understanding

of what is a grid line, which will be colored in yellow color. This

line represents one of 5 lines that draw for us the grid that contain four columns.

Grid Track

The best way to think about them, in my opinion, is like a row or column

that compose the grid. Basically they're the space between two adjacent grid-lines. Here below you’ll able to see the grid-track between the first and second column grid-line.

Grid Cell

As its name refers, it's a single piece of the grid and, it’s the

space where a row and a column overlap. In this example you’ll be

able to visualize it in the conjunction between the 1st column and the 3rd row.

a grid-cell could be also refers as a grid-area. but it's not the best practice. and in the next section you'll understand why.



Grid Area

A grid-area is the space where two adjacent horizontal lines and two adjacent vertical lines overlap, a grid-area could be comprised of any number of gird cell.

In this example below you'll be able to see that the grid-area is compose by the intersection on the grid-row-line 2 and 4 with the grid-column-line 3 and 5.

I hope you enjoy this article, and that is suits your needs and answers some questions.

Join me in the next article: Best practices of a Grid element

By: Daniel Laloush

Tags