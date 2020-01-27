Learning CSS Grid Layout: Basic Concepts with Example
Cascading Style Sheet (CSS) Grid Layouts is the most important and powerful layout system available in CSS. It’s built inside a two-dimensional
system, meaning it can handle both columns and rows. You can build a
true grid layout by applying CSS rules both to the grid element and
the parent element.
CSS Grid Layout (
<grid>
), is a two dimensional grid-based layout
system that aims to change the way we format a grid-based User
Interface (UI). CSS helps Web Developers create a uniform look across
several pages of a Web Site. Instead of defining the style of each
table and each block of text within a HTML file. But most Web
Developers will agree that it was not done very well. First,
developers tried using tables, then floats, positioning and
inline-block, but all of these methods were essentially hacks and
left out a lot of important functionality.
Grid is the very first CSS module created specifically to solve the layout problem we’ve all been hacking our way around for as long as we’ve been making websites.
To understand more about its capabilities check out the image above (Basic Grid System)
As you can see, Grid is a simple block of elements that allow you to
position any element it contains inside a specific area with a
specific dimension thanks to its two-dimension properties
To get started we will need to understand some basic terminology to
get a better understanding of what a grid is.
Grid Container
The Grid Container is the direct parent of all the grid items. And we
will be calling it in our code with the Display Style Elements which
will then add the Grid Property.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.container {
display: grid;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Grid Layout</h1>
<p>This grid layout contains four grid items</p>
<div class=".container">
<div class="item1"></div>
<div class="item2"></div>
<div class="item3"></div>
<div class="item4"></div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Grid Item
The Grid Item is the direct descendant of the Grid Container. The
elements that are inside the Grid Items are not. To demonstrate, the
elements of the items in the picture below are grid items, but the
sub-item are not.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.container {
display: grid;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Grid Layout</h1>
<p>This grid layout contains two grid items</p>
<div class=".container">
<div class="item1">
<h2 class="sub-item"></h2>
<p class="sub-item"></p>
</div>
<div class="item2">
<img class="sub-item"></img>
<div class="sub-item"></div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Grid Lines
A grid line is the one in charge of drawing the 2D grid. They can be
either be vertical or horizontal. The vertical ones do make a line that
gives us the proportion of each column, and the horizontal ones make
a line that displays for us the rows lines.
Here in this example below you will be able to get a better understanding
of what is a grid line, which will be colored in yellow color. This
line represents one of 5 lines that draw for us the grid that contain four columns.
Grid Track
The best way to think about them, in my opinion, is like a row or column
that compose the grid. Basically they're the space between two adjacent grid-lines. Here below you’ll able to see the grid-track between the first and second column grid-line.
Grid Cell
As its name refers, it's a single piece of the grid and, it’s the
space where a row and a column overlap. In this example you’ll be
able to visualize it in the conjunction between the 1st column and the 3rd row.
a grid-cell could be also refers as a grid-area. but it's not the best practice. and in the next section you'll understand why.
Grid Area
A grid-area is the space where two adjacent horizontal lines and two adjacent vertical lines overlap, a grid-area could be comprised of any number of gird cell.
In this example below you'll be able to see that the grid-area is compose by the intersection on the grid-row-line 2 and 4 with the grid-column-line 3 and 5.
I hope you enjoy this article, and that is suits your needs and answers some questions.
By: Daniel Laloush
