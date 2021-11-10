How to Push an Empty Commit with Git

\\\nToday I faced a problem while triggering the delivery pipeline and this article is about the solution to that problem.\n\n\\\nHave you ever faced the need to push a commit to a Git branch without changing any files in order to re-run your integration process? If yes then you have landed at the right place, my friend. 😉\n\n## TLDR; Create an empty commit\n\n```bash\ngit commit --allow-empty -m “Message”\n```\n\n## Problem\n\nFor continuous integration, we are using [Buddy](https://buddy.works/) Delivery pipelines allow us to build, test and deploy applications in a single push to a specific git branch. It helps us to reduce the manual overhead of deploying code to the server and handle all the actions automatically.\n\n\\\nBut today I faced a problem where I needed to re-run my delivery pipeline of a branch without adding any extra space or changing any files in the repository, so I searched for the solution for a while and It turns out that Git is allowing us to push an empty commit without adding any staged files to the branch, by using one option [--allow-empty](https://git-scm.com/docs/git-commit#Documentation/git-commit.txt---allow-empty) during git commit.\n\n## Enough of the Problem, Let’s Jump on to the Solution\n\n\\\n**Pushing a commit with staged files**\n\n\\\n```bash\ngit add .\n\ngit commit -m "changes on app controller"\n\ngit push origin master \n```\n\n\\\nThe above commands will add all unstaged files and add commit and push the code to the master branch, after that our delivery pipeline will be started.\n\n\\\nOnce the pipeline process fails or you need to run the process again, you will have to push something to the branch but as I mentioned earlier, we will not make any changes to the files. We can commit the branch with this command.\n\n\\\n**Pushing empty commit**\n\n\\\n```bash\ngit commit --allow-empty -m "rerunning the delivery pipeline"\n\ngit push origin master \n```\n\n\\\nAfter the above commands, you can see that the commit has been pushed to your branch and the delivery pipeline will be started.\n\n\\\n*First Published [here](https://dev.to/kodewithchirag/learn-to-push-an-empty-commit-1g18)*