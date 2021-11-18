Learn the Truth about Software Developers and Dare to Change your Recruitment Strategy

Neal Stephenson wrote of an eventual successor to the internet in his sci-fi novel Snow Crash. In it, he described a vast virtual world where people used avatars to connect with one another and explore the environment. Participants' efforts produce income in the form of our platform's ERTHA token. The better they are at solving the metaverse's problems, the more real-world money they can earn. The world in our metaverse is divided into 350,000 land plots, ownership of which is connected to unique NFTs we call HEXs.