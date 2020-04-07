Learn the Basics of the Ethereum JSON API in 5 Minutes

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
import requests
import json
session = requests.Session()
url = "https://ropsten.infura.io/v3/YOUR_INFURA_KEY"
headers = {'Content-type': 'application/json'}
# Prepare the data we will send
data = {"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_gasPrice", "params": [], "id":1}
response = session.post(url, json=data, headers=headers)
# Check if response is valid
if response.ok:
# Get result of the request and decode it to decimal
gasPriceHex = response.json().get("result")
gasPriceDecimal = int(gasPriceHex, 16)
else:
# Handle Error
print("Error occured")
# Set params and prepare data
blockNumber = "latest"
# Boolean indicating if we want the full transactions (True) or just their hashes (false)
fullTrx = False
params = [ blockNumber, fullTrx]
data = {"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_getBlockByNumber","params": params, "id": 1}
response = session.post(url, json=data, headers=headers)
# Check if response is valid
if response.ok:
# Get the block
block = response.json().get("result")
# Get the transactions contained in the block
transactions = block.get("transactions")
else:
# Handle Error
params = [transactions[0]]
data = {"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_getTransactionByHash","params": params, "id": 3}
response = session.post(url, json=data, headers=headers)
if response.ok:
transaction = response.json().get("result")
else:
# Handle Error
print("Error occured")
import web3
w3 = web3.Web3()
account = w3.eth.account.create('put any phrase here')
address = account.address
pKey = account.privateKey
# Get the nonce at the latest block
params = [address, "latest"]
data = {"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_getTransactionCount","params": params, "id": 3}
response = session.post(url, json=data, headers=headers)
if response.ok:
nonce = response.json().get("result")
else:
# Handle Error
print("Error occured")
# Create our transaction
signed_txn = w3.eth.account.signTransaction({
# Faucet address
'to': '0x687422eEA2cB73B5d3e242bA5456b782919AFc85',
'nonce': nonce,
'gasPrice': gasPriceHex,
'gas': 100000,
'value': w3.toWei(0.5,'ether'),
# 3 Because we are on Ropsten
'chainId':3,
},
pKey)
params = [signed_txn.rawTransaction.hex()]
data = {"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_sendRawTransaction","params": params, "id": 4}
response = session.post(url, json=data, headers=headers)
if response.ok:
receipt = response.json().get("result")
else:
# Handle Error
print("Error occured")