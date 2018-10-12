Learn C++ Multi-Threading in 5 Minutes

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
, a reference to the result
v
, and two indices in the vector
acm
. The function adds all elements between
v
and
beginIndex
.
endIndex
void accumulator_function2(const std::vector<int> &v, unsigned long long &acm,
unsigned int beginIndex, unsigned int endIndex)
{
acm = 0;
for (unsigned int i = beginIndex; i < endIndex; ++i)
{
acm += v[i];
}
}
A function calculating the sum of all elements between beginIndex and endIndex in a vector v
and
t1
:
t2
//Pointer to function
{
unsigned long long acm1 = 0;
unsigned long long acm2 = 0;
std::thread t1(accumulator_function2, std::ref(v),
std::ref(acm1), 0, v.size() / 2);
std::thread t2(accumulator_function2, std::ref(v),
std::ref(acm2), v.size() / 2, v.size());
t1.join();
t2.join();
std::cout << "acm1: " << acm1 << endl;
std::cout << "acm2: " << acm2 << endl;
std::cout << "acm1 + acm2: " << acm1 + acm2 << endl;
}
Creating threads using function pointers
creates a new thread. The first parameter is the name of the function pointer
std::thread
. Therefore, each thread will execute this function.
accumulator_function2
constructor are the parameters that we need to pass to
std::thread
.
accumulator_function2
are passed by value unless you wrap them in
accumulator_function2
That’s why we wrapped
std::ref.
,
v
, and
acm1
in
acm2
.
std::ref
do not have return values. If you want to return something, you should store it in one of the parameters passed by reference, i.e.
std::thread
.
acm
function to wait for a thread to finish
join()
class CAccumulatorFunctor3
{
public:
void operator()(const std::vector<int> &v,
unsigned int beginIndex, unsigned int endIndex)
{
_acm = 0;
for (unsigned int i = beginIndex; i < endIndex; ++i)
{
_acm += v[i];
}
}
unsigned long long _acm;
};
Functor Definition
//Creating Thread using Functor
{
CAccumulatorFunctor3 accumulator1 = CAccumulatorFunctor3();
CAccumulatorFunctor3 accumulator2 = CAccumulatorFunctor3();
std::thread t1(std::ref(accumulator1),
std::ref(v), 0, v.size() / 2);
std::thread t2(std::ref(accumulator2),
std::ref(v), v.size() / 2, v.size());
t1.join();
t2.join();
std::cout << "acm1: " << accumulator1._acm << endl;
std::cout << "acm2: " << accumulator2._acm << endl;
std::cout << "accumulator1._acm + accumulator2._acm : " <<
accumulator1._acm + accumulator2._acm << endl;
}
Creating threads using functors
.
_acm
{
unsigned long long acm1 = 0;
unsigned long long acm2 = 0;
std::thread t1([&acm1, &v] {
for (unsigned int i = 0; i < v.size() / 2; ++i)
{
acm1 += v[i];
}
});
std::thread t2([&acm2, &v] {
for (unsigned int i = v.size() / 2; i < v.size(); ++i)
{
acm2 += v[i];
}
});
t1.join();
t2.join();
std::cout << "acm1: " << acm1 << endl;
std::cout << "acm2: " << acm2 << endl;
std::cout << "acm1 + acm2: " << acm1 + acm2 << endl;
}
Creating threads using lambda functions
, you can use tasks.
std::thread
#include <future>
//Tasks, Future, and Promises
{
auto f1 = [](std::vector<int> &v,
unsigned int left, unsigned int right) {
unsigned long long acm = 0;
for (unsigned int i = left; i < right; ++i)
{
acm += v[i];
}
return acm;
};
auto t1 = std::async(f1, std::ref(v),
0, v.size() / 2);
auto t2 = std::async(f1, std::ref(v),
v.size() / 2, v.size());
//You can do other things here!
unsigned long long acm1 = t1.get();
unsigned long long acm2 = t2.get();
std::cout << "acm1: " << acm1 << endl;
std::cout << "acm2: " << acm2 << endl;
std::cout << "acm1 + acm2: " << acm1 + acm2 << endl;
}
, (instead of threads that are created using
std::async
)
std::thread
is called a
std::async
. Don’t get scared by its name. It just means
std::future
and
t1
are variables whose value will be assigned to in the future. We get their values by calling
t2
and
t1.get()
t2.get()
the main thread blocks until the future value becomes ready (similar to
get()
).
join()
returns a value. This value is passed through a type called std::promise. Again, don’t get scared by its name. For the most part, you don’t need to know details of
std::async
or define any variable of type
std::promise
. The C++ library does that behind the scenes.
std::promise
:
std::thread
to create a
std::async
and get the return values in a
task
. Tasks can get also use a function pointer, a functor, or a lambda function.
std::future
exclusively:
std::cout
std::mutex g_display_mutex;
thread_function()
{
g_display_mutex.lock();
std::thread::id this_id = std::this_thread::get_id();
std::cout << "My thread id is: " << this_id << endl;
g_display_mutex.unlock();
}
std::mutex
lock()
unlock()
and only enters the critical section if no other thread is inside that section.
lock()
will not be executed, and we never release the mutex which might cause deadlock
unlock()
unlock()
. It’s just a more abstract way of creating critical sections.
lock_guard
std::mutex g_display_mutex;
thread_function()
{
std::lock_guard<std::mutex> guard(g_display_mutex);
std::thread::id this_id = std::this_thread::get_id();
std::cout << "From thread " << this_id << endl;
}
critical section using lock_guard
and
lock()
function calls.
unlock()
goes out of scope. This makes it exception safe, and also we don’t need to remember to call
std::lock_guard
unlock()
still requires using a variable of type
lock_guard
in its constructor.
std::mutex
as shown below:
std::thread::hardware_cuncurrency()
{
unsigned int c = std::thread::hardware_concurrency();
std::cout << " number of cores: " << c << endl;;
}