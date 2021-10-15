Top 5 Telemedicine Apps for Doctors and Patients in 2021

In 2020, in 2020 doctors provided [50 to 175 times the number of telemedicine visits compared with prior years. Doctor on demand technology can be used in almost any medical field. Doctor-patient - sending research results via apps, and online doctor appointments via doctor-patient, etc. Doctor-doctor - the use of electronic information, integrated digital and telecommunication technologies to exchange data between physicians and to manage medical education, healthcare, and medical services. Digital health apps can facilitate timely and proper medical care during [the COVID-19 quarantine].