Communicating to Save Lives: Digital Healthcare in 2021 [Infographic]

Everyone has their own unique habits and needs when it comes to communication. It seems as if we need to write algorithms for each individual in order to effectively get the necessary information across. Unfortunately, writing a code to fit each individual’s preferences is not that simple, and thus some people cannot hear the news they need to hear in an effective or timely manner. When it comes to hearing potentially life-changing news, that should not be the case.

When communicating news and private information, many healthcare providers choose to use a secure patient portal to inform people of test results, to remind patients about prescription medications, or to send messages.

However, studies have shown that only 7% of patients will check messages sent through a patient portal. As a result, hospitals lose billions of dollars every year due to miscommunications with patients. Up to 30% of malpractice medical cases result from communication error, which means that lives have been lost simply because the current system of patient-physician communication is not effective.

Thankfully there is a solution to this human coding error. Smartphone technology has become a common means of communication between individuals, and it provides a clear way to help bridge the gap between patients and physicians.

The same study that revealed that a mere 7% of patients would check their patient portal for messages showed that 98% of patients would read a message sent to their mobile device.

This kind of effectiveness in patient-physician communications has the potential to save thousands of dollars annually; and thousands of lives.

Setting up a system that puts physicians and patients in closer contact in a more familiar context also increases the efficiency of communications, as there is no time spent struggling to learn the ins and outs of yet another website. Since the medium; be it text, voice, or messaging app, is already familiar to the user, there is less room for user error. It also allows for improved and personalized help in a time-efficient manner.

The benefits of mobile communications in healthcare are limitless, with so many potential ways to transform office efficacy as well as improve patient health.

For more information on the importance of implementing this technology, see the visual deep dive below on healthcare messaging:

